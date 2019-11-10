5 Longest NBA winning streaks in history

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 Nov 2019, 04:45 IST

The Golden State Warriors put together a memorable win streak during the 2015-16 season

A relentless schedule combined with intense competition around the league makes it difficult for NBA teams to put together win streaks. Teams often look imperious during huge wins and then suffer a blowout loss the next night due to the intensity and demands of the league. Due to this, the majority of the NBA struggles to even put together a 5-game winning streak over the course of the 82-game regular season, although the NBA's top teams have been able to buck this trend by winning upwards of 10 consecutive games.

The Golden State Warriors were among the teams to do this during the 2018-19 season, while the San Antonio Spurs had a 10-game streak in every season from 2010-11 to 2015-16. Nevertheless, every win gets more difficult as opposing teams look to end the streak, and here we will take a look at the 5 longest regular-season winning streaks in the history of the NBA.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks: 20 Wins (1970-71)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played a huge role for the Bucks during the 70s (Picture Credit - Heavy.com)

The 1970-71 season was just the third of the Milwaukee Bucks' existence, although the new franchise defied the odds to become the fastest expansion team in history to win a title. Under head coach Coach Larry Costel, the Bucks posted 66 regular-season wins - also posting one of the longest win streaks in the NBA history.

Starting with a 111-85 win over the San Francisco Warriors on February 6, the Bucks went on a 20-game win streak and did not experience defeat again until March 9th as they fell to a thrilling 103-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

At the time, this was the longest win streak in NBA history, and only the four teams over the past five decades have managed to surpass the Bucks' streak.

