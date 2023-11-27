5 longest winning streaks in 2023-24 NBA season (November 27)

Winning streaks in the NBA stand as a testament to a team's resilience, unity, and skill set, often signifying a period of dominance on the court. These remarkable stretches of consecutive victories not only boost team morale but also captivate basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

One of the most revered streaks in NBA history is the 33-game winning streak by the LA Lakers during the 1971–72 season. This unprecedented feat, led by the iconic duo of Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West, set the bar for enduring success in the league.

In a more contemporary context, the Golden State Warriors secured a remarkable 24-game winning streak during the 2015-16 season, showcasing the potency of the "Splash Brothers," Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, coupled with Draymond Green's defensive prowess.

With all that said, let's take a look at the five NBA teams in the 2023–24 season with the longest winning streak as of November 27.

Milwaukee Bucks and four other NBA teams with the longest winning streak as of November 27

1) Phoenix Suns (Seven-Game Win Streak)

Despite not being a complete unit at all times so far this NBA season, the Phoenix Suns have managed to keep a seven-game win streak with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the charge.

The Suns are currently ranked third in the Western Conference and seem to be doing okay despite not consistently having all three of their stars together on the hardwood.

2) Orland Magic (Seven-Game Win Streak)

One of the biggest surprises this season is the 2023–24 Orlando Magic squad led by Paolo Banchero.

The Magic currently don't have a legitimate star in their roster but have been dominating the Eastern Conference so far. They're currently on a seven-game win streak and have a win-loss record of 12-5, ranking second in the East.

While it may still be too early to tell whether or not Orlando can keep their hot streak alive, it's definitely a good sign for their young players.

3) Milwaukee Bucks (Two-Game Win Streak)

Despite having a slow start to their season, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally found their rhythm and are now ranked among the top three teams in the East.

They're currently tied with the Magic with a win-loss record of 12-5. As of November 27, the Bucks are on a two-game win streak and are looking forward to extending the streak even further.

4) Houston Rockets (Two-Game Win Streak)

Another surprising team on this list is the Houston Rockets. While they may be ranked eighth in the West as of this publication, they've still proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the league today despite having no All-Stars in their squad.

The Rockets are currently on a two-game win streak and have been causing problems defensively for their opponents. So far, it's their defensive efforts that have been winning them games.

5) Brooklyn Nets (Two-Game Win Streak)

Ever since arriving in Brooklyn last season, Mikal Bridges has apparently embraced the role of being the Nets' go-to player.

The Nets aren't necessarily a team to watch out for in the NBA today, but they have been managing to win some games thanks to the efforts of Bridges. Brooklyn is on a two-game win streak and has an 8-8 win-loss record.