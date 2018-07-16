5 longest winning streaks in NBA history

Amulya Shekhar

The Golden State Warriors have put together a dynastic run over the last 4 years, the likes of which was only last seen by the Boston Celtics during the '60s. Indeed, so complete is their domination of the basketball world that the only time they haven't won a title in this intervening period was when they held a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, before losing the last 3 games of the series to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers - allowing one of the most unlikely comebacks in basketball history having made one themselves in the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans of the Thunder were then greeted with the worst possible news on the 4th of July, 2016 when Kevin Durant decided to join forces with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and put together the most glittering collection of basketball talent ever put together.

The Warriors have surpassed even that this offseason with the signing of DeMarcus Cousins to the taxpayers' mid-level exception of $5.3 million, taking a gamble on the most dominant center in all of basketball when fit, but who's currently rehabbing a torn Achilles that cost him the latter half of the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Given that they now clearly have the best collection of talent ever put together in the league by a fair margin, the result of the 2019 NBA championship is all but certain already. But the question still remains as to whether the Warriors can surpass the dominance they displayed in the 2015-16 season when they won the first 24 games of the season.

The following are the 5 longest winning streaks in NBA history:

#5 20 wins by the Milwaukee Bucks (1970-71 season)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cincinnati Royals

In one of the most momentous roster changes in the league to ever take place, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to sign guard Oscar Robertson as a free agent in what is officially the first free-agent transfer to ever take place in the NBA - albeit a restricted free agency at that.

The Big O was done with the Cincinnati franchise which hadn't put together a roster which would allow him to make the Finals he so richly deserved to make. Together with the best center in basketball, the best guard in the game took the league by storm in the duo's first season together. The Bucks won the 1971 NBA Finals 4-0 against a star-studded New York Knicks team, based largely on Oscar's and Lew Alcindor's contributions.

Before that run, they also put together one of the longest winning streaks ever in the regular season. Starting with a 111-85 victory over the San Francisco Warriors on the 6th of February, 1971, the Bucks went on a 20-game rampage that only ended with a 103-110 defeat to the Chicago Bulls.