5 Longest winning streaks in a single NBA Playoffs campaign 

The Phoenix Suns were on course to become just the sixth team in the NBA to record ten consecutive wins in a single postseason campaign.

Unfortunately, they lost to the LA Clippers in Game 3 of their ongoing Western Conference Finals, which saw their streak end at nine wins. It just goes to show how difficult it is to stay consistent for any team on the biggest stage, regardless of how dominant they have been.

But there have been some teams in the past that have been an unstoppable force in the NBA Playoffs in recent years. On that note, let's find out which five teams have achieved a longer winning streak in a single NBA Playoffs campaign than the Phoenix Suns' tally of nine wins.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers - 10 (2016 NBA Playoffs)

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 NBA Championship run started on a dominating note. They went on a 10-0 run to begin their 2016 NBA Playoffs campaign, sweeping the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in the first two rounds.

They were also on course to record a series sweep over the Toronto Raptors in the Conference Finals after winning the opening two games to take a 2-0 series lead.

However, the Raptors made a solid comeback in the series, playing Games 3 and 4 at home to level the contest 2-2. The Cavaliers saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end but defeated the Raptors in the next two matches to advance to the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the title that year, becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

#4 San Antonio Spurs - 10 (2012 NBA Playoffs)

The San Antonio Spurs had a terrific 2011-12 NBA season. They won 50 games in the regular season that year, which was their 13th consecutive season of achieving the feat.

The Spurs carried that form into the NBA Playoffs as well, recording 10 straight wins to start their campaign. They swept the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers in the first two rounds and were looking like the favorites to reach the NBA Finals after defeating the OKC Thunder in the first two games of the Conference Finals.

However, the Thunder made a solid comeback to beat the Spurs in the next four games and clinch the series 4-2, putting an end to their winning streak and title hopes.

