5 Los Angeles Lakers narratives that may determine their 2023-24 season

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked and sounded quietly optimistic about their chances of winning ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. They were one of the teams with a productive summer as they managed to build a competitive roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The front office retained a majority of the core that made the Western Conference Finals.

In addition to extending the contracts of Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt, the Lakers also re-signed Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell. They further added rotation pieces in Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, and Taurean Prince. The roster now boasts depth and versatility, making the side a legitimate title contender in a stacked West.

That said, the Purple and Gold still have storylines that need to work in their favor to give them the desired results, and ahead of their preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Here are some of the narratives that may determine the Lakers' run this season:

5 narratives that may dictate the Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 season

#5. Austin Reaves' breakout season

Such was the onus on Austin Reaves after his impressive stints with the Lakers, that the team's priority was to re-sign the guard. They did so by inking a four-year, $56 million early bird maximum contract with firm faith that he would be the team's third superstar.

The Lakers' playoff aspirations hinge on how Reaves fares over the course of the season. His presence on the floor relieves the burden on their two superstars and also provides the necessary spacing option alongside Russell, Vanderbilt and Prince.

Last season, Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in the regular season, and bettered those numbers in the playoffs by notching up 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. As a sure-starter in the five, this season gives him a chance to bump up those numbers.

#4. Can Darvin Ham capitalize on his good start?

A defense-first coach, Darvin Ham made his case as to why he was the perfect head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers in his first few weeks at the helm. He was pivotal in making sure Russell Westbrook embraced the role as the team's sixth man. To add, he was also crucial in keeping the players motivated despite their 0-5 start that went on to become 2-12 in the first two months.

His decisions ahead of the trade deadline made the Lakers playoff aspirants once again, and eventually made the conference finals. While there have been brow-raising decisions that he's made over the course of his run from the sidelines, he has the team's and the front office's vote.

#3. The Lakers' 3-point shooting could make or break their season

Last season, the Lakers were at the bottom rung of the ladder in 3-point percentage, made, and attempted stats. And while they did address that concern by adding Russell and Malik Beasley, both players tapered off as the playoffs approached.

Now, the likes of Prince and Wood, both of whom hit the 40% mark when it comes to perimeter shooting give the side the Kyle Kuzma-Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vibe. Add Gabe Vincent who's shown he can drain threes at a quick clip, they have the necessary shooters on paper. If James and Davis can power up their ability to shoot from beyond the arc, they stand a better chance against the likes of offensive powerhouse teams.

#2. Kyrie Irving or another big name joins ahead of the trade deadline

While the current roster promises depth, that equation might be out of the window if the Lakers need to pull up from a bad start like last season. They have assets that they could trade, if it means shipping players for big names in Kyrie Irving, or even one of the Chicago Bulls duo of DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine.

With the team's previous history of pulling off major moves, this would be on the cards if they intend to keep James happy and maximize his and their chances of winning a championship in the James-Davis era.

#1. The health of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

LeBron James' foot injury which was later revealed to be a torn tendon, kept him out of action for a good chunk of games last season. Despite that, he averaged 28.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds and played through injury to make the playoffs.

As for Anthony Davis, he has had his own extensive injury history that has seen him play less than 60 games in the last two seasons. The last time both players were healthy, it ended with the Lakers winning a championship. While there is no guarantee that both players will play at least 65 games this season, their impact on the floor can never be discounted.

If LeBron James and Anthony Davis manage to share the floor for at least 42 games together, which is half the regular season, the LA Lakers will easily be a threat to win the title.