5 lowest scoring games of LeBron James' NBA Playoffs career

LeBron James continues his illustrious playoff career. He played in 266 playoff games before the 2023 postseason, and he went 174-92 in those games. He and his Lakers are battling the Grizzlies and hold a 3-2 series lead.
James scored 40 points or more in 28 playoff games in his career. The legendary player averaged 28.7 points per game in his playoff career.
He does have his struggles in playoff games, including in Game 5 against Memphis. Let’s take a look at his five lowest scoring games in the playoffs.
7 points - Game 5 2014 Eastern Finals (Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers)
James struggled in a close 93-90 loss to the Pacers. He was in foul trouble all game and only played 24 minutes. He shot 2 of 10 from the field and only grabbed 2 rebounds. He also only got to the free throw line for 3 free-throw attempts.
8 points - Game 4 2011 NBA FInals (Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks)
James’ 8 points famously came against the Mavericks in the 2011 Finals that the Heat eventually lost. The Heat lost 86-83 in Game 4. James struggled offensively and was not aggressive. He was even slowed down by the much smaller J.J. Barea. He shot 3 of 11 from the field and was 0 of 3 from downtown. He played 46 minutes and picked up four personal fouls.
10 points - Game 2 2020 West first round (LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers)
One of James’ worst playoff performances came more recently in the 2020 bubble. James would have the last laugh as he led the Lakers to the NBA title in the bubble. He only played 27 minutes in Game 2 as the Lakers cruised to a 111-88 win. James was 4 of 11 from the field.
10 points - Game 1 2007 Eastern Finals (Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons)
The Cavs dropped Game 1 79-76. James would bounce back with incredible performances to lead the Cavs to the Finals. Young James struggled in game 1 against the tenacious Detroit defense. He shot 5 of 15 from the field.
11 points - Game 3 2017 Eastern Finals (Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics)
The Cavs lost the game 111-108 but won the series 4-1. James played 45 minutes and managed just 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting. He was also 0 for 4 from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love carried the team that night with 57 points combined.