5 lowest scoring games of Steph Curry's NBA Playoffs career

Steph Curry is leading the Warriors on another playoff run. Curry started in 139 playoff games. He is a four-time NBA champion and won the NBA Finals MVP in 2022.

He is the greatest shooter of all time and one of the winningest players in NBA history. He has taken some criticism for not always showing up in big playoff moments. Let’s take a look at Curry’s worst performances in the playoffs.

6 points - Game 4 2016 West first round vs Houston Rockets

Curry put up a career-low six points against the Rockets. He only played 19 minutes and left the game with an injury. He shot 2 of 9 from the field and was 1 of 7 from 3-point range before leaving the game. The Warriors dominated without him, winning 121-94.

9 points - Game 5 2013 West semifinals vs San Antonio Spurs

Curry severely struggled against the Spurs defense led by Kawhi Leonard. The sharp-shooter managed just 9 points in 35 minutes. He was 4 of 14 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range. It was one of his worst playoff shooting nights of his career. The Spurs crushed the Warriors 109-91 in the game and eventually won the series.

11 points - Game 3 2018 NBA Finals vs Cleveland Cavaliers

One of Curry’s worst games came on the biggest stages. He played a full 39 minutes but only shot 3 of 16 from the field and was an awful 1 for 10 from 3-point range. He did finish with 6 assists. The Warriors won 110-102 and were led by Kevin Durant, who scored 43 points. They won the title that season.

11 points - Game 1 2016 NBA Finals vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Curry came up short in another Finals game against Cleveland. The Warriors did not need him as they cruised to a 104-89 win. The Warriors would eventually lose the series after holding a 3-1 lead. Curry shot 4 of 15 from the field in 36 minutes.

12 points - Game 4 2019 West first round vs LA Clippers

Curry struggled against the Clippers in the early stages of their 2019 playoff run. He scored 12 points but grabbed 10 rebounds. He took a backseat to Durant and Klay Thompson, who combined for 65 points. Curry went 1 of 9 from three and 3 of 14 from the field in 34 minutes.

