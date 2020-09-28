The NBA Finals is finally upon us. As the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers are set to battle for the prestigious Larry O'Brien trophy in a couple of days, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
5 most memorable moments from the 2020 NBA Playoffs
In spite of having no fans and home-game advantage, the Orlando bubble played host to some of the most incredible matches in recent times. From dominating clean-sweeps to game-winning buzzer-beaters, the 2020 NBA playoffs has had it all. Here are the five most memorable moments we witnessed this postseason leading up to the NBA Finals:
#5 Luka Doncic's deep 3 to level the series against the LA Clippers
We've seen so many great matches after this one that it's easy to overlook this game. In Game 4 of the first-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers, Luka Doncic launched a 3 at the buzzer over Reggie Jackson that sealed the game in overtime.
Even though it was in the first round, Doncic's shot ensured that the Mavericks didn't go down 3-1 against the mighty LA Clippers. In his very first playoff appearance, the 21-year-old showed that he's got the 'clutch gene' and proved that he could be a dominant force in the years to come.
#4 Nikola magic in Game 6 against the LA Clippers
The Denver Nuggets pulled off the biggest upset of the 2020 NBA playoffs when they knocked out the LA Clippers in the Western Conference semis. After being 3-1 down, the Nuggets came back to win the series in Game 7 in an incredible fashion.
Though this wasn't a single play, Nikola Jokic's run towards the end of the fourth quarter was the defining moment of the series. The Joker scored 11 points in a span of a few minutes, shot 3 on 3 from downtown and capped off with his signature one-legged fadeaway to ensure that the Clippers stood no chance in the game.