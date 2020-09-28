The NBA Finals is finally upon us. As the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers are set to battle for the prestigious Larry O'Brien trophy in a couple of days, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

5 most memorable moments from the 2020 NBA Playoffs

In spite of having no fans and home-game advantage, the Orlando bubble played host to some of the most incredible matches in recent times. From dominating clean-sweeps to game-winning buzzer-beaters, the 2020 NBA playoffs has had it all. Here are the five most memorable moments we witnessed this postseason leading up to the NBA Finals:

#5 Luka Doncic's deep 3 to level the series against the LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

We've seen so many great matches after this one that it's easy to overlook this game. In Game 4 of the first-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers, Luka Doncic launched a 3 at the buzzer over Reggie Jackson that sealed the game in overtime.

Even though it was in the first round, Doncic's shot ensured that the Mavericks didn't go down 3-1 against the mighty LA Clippers. In his very first playoff appearance, the 21-year-old showed that he's got the 'clutch gene' and proved that he could be a dominant force in the years to come.

#4 Nikola magic in Game 6 against the LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets pulled off the biggest upset of the 2020 NBA playoffs when they knocked out the LA Clippers in the Western Conference semis. After being 3-1 down, the Nuggets came back to win the series in Game 7 in an incredible fashion.

Though this wasn't a single play, Nikola Jokic's run towards the end of the fourth quarter was the defining moment of the series. The Joker scored 11 points in a span of a few minutes, shot 3 on 3 from downtown and capped off with his signature one-legged fadeaway to ensure that the Clippers stood no chance in the game.

Also read: 5 reasons why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will not win an NBA Championship with Brooklyn Nets.