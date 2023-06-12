5 Most Iconic Coaches in NBA History

The NBA has a long history. Many legends have graced the hardwood and raised the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The players and hall of farmers often get the most shine. However, the guys on the bench orchestrating lineups, schemes, and team rotations have also been impactful on the game.

Five of the most iconic coaches in NBA history

No. 5 - Lenny Wilkens (Atlanta Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics and more)

Wilkens was once the winningest coach in NBA history. He is currently third with 1,332 wins. He is considered one of the greatest African-American coaches of all time.

He coached the Hawks, Knicks, Blazers, Cavaliers, SuperSonics, Raptors, and Blazers. He led the SuperSonics to an NBA title in 1979. He was an NBA head coach for 32 seasons. He won Coach of the Year in 1994 with the Cavaliers.

No. 4 - Red Auerbach (Boston Celtics)

One of the most legendary names in the game, Auerbach turned the Celtics into the storied franchise they are. He was the first iconic coach and was with the Celtics for more than 30 years.

He led the Celtics to eight-straight titles from 1959 until 1966. He won nine in total, and also won Coach of the Year in 1965.

No. 3 - Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)

Popovich is considered the greatest coach of recent NBA history. He is now the all time wins leader with 1,364.

Popovich led the Spurs to five championships. He has helmed the Spurs since 1996 and has won Coach of the Year three times. He also led Team USA to a gold medal in men’s basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

No. 2 - Pat Riley (LA Lakers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat)

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Pat Riley has appeared in 25% of every NBA Finals in history 🤯 Pat Riley has appeared in 25% of every NBA Finals in history 🤯 https://t.co/fAfGbE0m1u

Riley is still making an impact on the league as the president of the Miami Heat. Before his role as an executive, he was one of basketball's most iconic coaches. Riley led the Lakers to four titles and added another with the Heat in 2005.

Riley also famously coached the Knicks before leaving for Miami and was dubbed "Pat the Rat" by Knicks fans. He won Coach of the Year three times in his career and is fifth all time in wins with 1,210. He led his teams to the playoffs in every year of his coaching career except for his final year with the Heat.

No. 1 - Phil Jackson (LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls)

Often considered the greatest basketball coach of all time, Jackson is an icon. He led the Michael Jordan Bulls to six championships. He then won five more with Kobe Bryant’s Lakers. He is seventh all time in wins with 1,155.

Jackson has the highest winning percentage of all time at .704 in 1,640 games. He has the most playoff wins off all time with 229.

