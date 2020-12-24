5 Most underrated players going into the 2020-21 NBA season

Ever so often we come across incredible players who don't get the recognition they deserve and we always feel like they should get more credit than they get. Every year we see All-Star snubs, All-NBA snubs, and All-Defensive snubs which leave players and fans angry. Take an example of former Golden State Warriors guard Monta Ellis in the 2009-10 NBA season when he averaged 25.5 points per game and led the league in minutes played per game but was still not selected to the All-Star team.

5 underrated players ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season

It's understandable that not every player deserves an All-Star selection. There are over 450 active players in the NBA and only 24 All-Star selections each year. But many players don't get the recognition they deserve because they're either on losing teams or they get overshadowed by another All-Star on their roster. Such is the case of the players we'll list in this article, so without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 most underrated players ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Spencer Dinwiddie

A constantly overlooked player, Spencer Dinwiddie has been steadily improving every season. Dinwiddie has upgraded in most statistical categories and yet he is never mentioned in a conversation about quality players. He was the Brooklyn Nets' starting point guard last season due to Kyrie Irving's injury and is making a case for a solid playmaker.

Spencer Dinwiddie is the first Net to drop 30+ POINTS in three straight games since Devin Harris 🔥



Spencer Dinwiddie is mostly mentioned while talking about trade assets or movable pieces on a roster while he has shown that he is capable of being more than just an ordinary role player.

Stats last season: 20.6 PPG | 6.8 APG | 3.5 RPG | 0.6 SPG | 0.3 BPG

#4 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardway Jr. is an amazing shooter and scorer. He has developed a solid handle much like his father and former All-Star, Tim Hardaway. Hardaway Jr. has gone on incredible scoring streaks in the past and is currently a very important player for the Dallas Mavericks.

Proof that the Knicks Tim Hardaway Jr scored 32 points in a half! pic.twitter.com/TqwODams3r — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 15, 2018

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the Dallas Mavericks' shooting guard in the backcourt with Luka Doncic and is the team's reliable three-point shooter, averaging almost three made 3Ps a game on 40 percent shooting.

Stats last season: 15.8 PPG | 1.9 APG | 3.3 RPG | 0.6 SPG | 0.1 BPG