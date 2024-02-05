5 music artists set to rock NBA All-Star Weekend ft. Lil Wayne & more

The NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the most eagerly anticipated events among fans and players. As part of the star-filled weekend, five music artists are set to make an appearance by providing quality performances along with must-watch basketball entertainment.

There have been some iconic musical performances from numerous artists, including Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, at the All-Star Weekend.

This year's NBA All-Star Weekend will feature some of the best artists in the industry today.

Five music artists set to appear in the NBA All-Star Weekend

#5, Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes is recognized as one of the best American country pop artists. In 2010, Hayes released his first single, "Pants," and it reached the top 60 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

On his Spotify page, he has 3.3 million monthly listeners. His No. 1, most listened-to track is "Fancy Like" with over 308 million listens. It is the sixth track in his "Country Stuff The Album" project, which was released on Jan. 21, 2022.

#4, Keith Urban

Another celebrated country artist, Australian singer and guitarist Keith Urban, dropped his self-titled debut album in 1991 and had his chart-topping single, "But For The Grace of God," back on Feb. 24, 2001.

With over 8.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Urban is set to mesmerize the crowd in this year's NBA All-Star Weekend with some of his most iconic songs.

#3, Zedd

Must-watch German DJ Zedd will perform at the NBA All-Star Weekend. His hit song, "The Middle," has over 1 billion listens, while one of his standout tracks, "Clarit,y" has 555 million listens on Spotify.

Additionally, the celebrated DJ has accumulated over 15.5 million monthly listeners, given his already impressive music discography.

#2, T-Pain

R&B and hip-hop artist T-Pain, with his nickname being short for "Tallahassee Pain," is best known for hit songs such as "Bartender," "I'm Sprung" and "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')."

He has over 13.2 million monthly listeners, given that he is one of the most renowned artists in his genre.

#1, Lil Wayne

One of the biggest figures in the hip-hop and rap industry, Lil Wayne is set to to perform in this year's NBA All-Star Weekend. In one of his best-selling records, "The Carter III," "Lollipop" was one of the best tracks as it was Wayne's first No. 1 single on the Billboard 100.

