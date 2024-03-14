5 NBA All-Stars who had massive growth spurts in high school.

NBA players often tower above the rest. Basketball players are used to looking down on everyone else. Even the smallest guards like Steph Curry, who is 6-foot-2, are above average height. However, not every NBA star was always in the back row of their class picture.

Some NBA stars had to wait a little longer for their height to match their game. Charles Barkley famously hit a growth spurt in high school that saved his basketball career. There are plenty of active NBA All-Stars who also benefited from a late growth spurt during their high school days.

Some developed their skills before they finally got more playing time once they grew. Let’s take a look at five active NBA players who needed new clothes after a high school growth spurt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NBA players who had huge growth spurts in high school

No. 5, Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant

Much has been made about Kevin Durant’s height. He is reportedly 7-foot but refuses to admit it. He is listed at 6-11. He had much smaller beginnings.

Durant was a star 6-2 freshman guard in Maryland. He then hit a five-inch growth spurt before his sophomore season. The growth vaulted him up recruiting rankings and made him a five-star prospect. He played at 6-9 for most of high school before adding a couple of inches by the time he reached Texas and the NBA.

No. 4, Russell Westbrook

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook

Westbrook grew a whooping seven inches after high school. He played his freshman season at 5-8. The point guard stayed around 5-9 until his final year. By the time he arrived at UCLA, he was 6-3. His athleticism came along with his height as he was rocking rims with thunderous dunks despite his smaller stature.

No. 3, Anthony Davis

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis

Davis had one of the biggest growth spurts in league history. The big man went from 6-2 to 6-11 between his sophomore and junior seasons. He was able to develop his outside shooting before the growth spurt which has helped the versatility of his current game.

No. 2, Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson went viral for dunking on much smaller players during his high school days. However, Williamson didn't always tower over others. He always had a size advantage though. During his freshman season, Willamson shot up from 5-9 to 6-7. His height paired well with his size and powerful athleticism to become the first pick in 2019.

No. 1, Gordon Hayward

OKC Thunder forward Gordon Hayward

Hayward did not think his growth spurt was coming. His father was 5-10, and Hayward was 5-8 during his sophomore season. He then sprouted up to 6-8 by his senior year. That is a ridiculous 12 inches in two years. One whole foot is definitely one of the more youthful growth spurts among active NBA stars.