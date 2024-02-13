5 NBA buyout candidates Warriors can sign amid reports for big men push

Aside from trading Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a second-round pick, the Golden State Warriors had a quiet NBA trade deadline. The team can look into acquiring a player who fits into its roster by experimenting with the NBA buyout market. However, Golden State should ensure whoever they have acquired can help them.

The quality of players in the buyout market compared to the ones available in the trade deadline varies immensely. Be that as it may, the Warriors need proper depth pieces who can contribute for them this season. With the team's struggles and inconsistencies on the court, it wouldn't hurt to add a roleplayer.

The Warriors (26-25 record, 10th in Western Conference) have won seven out of their last ten games. And there are five NBA buyout targets that the team can look into, as per NBC Sports Bay Area & California's Monte Poole.

Five NBA buyout candidates that the Golden State Warriors should consider in signing

5) Thaddeus Young

Former Toronto Raptors forward - Thaddeus Young

Starting at number five on the list, Thaddeus Young can be an enjoyable acquisition for the Warriors. He previously played with the Toronto Raptors for three seasons and averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He was moved to the Brooklyn Nets, along with Dennis Schroeder, during the NBA trade deadline.

Young can provide much-needed size to a Warriors team in need of it. At 35, he can contribute decent bench minutes, including a veteran locker-room presence.

4) Otto Porter Jr.

Former Toronto Raptors forward - Otto Porter Jr.

At number four on the list is Otto Porter Jr., who was moved from the Toronto Raptors to the Utah Jazz during the trade deadline. His tenure with the Raptors was plagued with injuries, thus hampering his production on the court. Interestingly, he played for one season with the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 regular season.

He had 8.2 ppg (46.4% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range) and 5.7 rpg in that time. Aside from his bond with the former team, Porter Jr. still has plenty to offer, from his offensive game to his reliable rebounding skill.

3) Robin Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks center - Robin Lopez

Moving to third on the list is Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez, who is playing at 35. The veteran big man, similar to Thaddeus Young, can be a usable backup big for the Warriors to utilize whenever Draymond Green or Kevon Looney.

During this season, Lopez played in 16 games and put up 1.1 ppg (36.8% shooting) and 0.3 rpg.

2) Andre Drummond

Chicago Bulls center - Andre Drummond

Listed second on the list is veteran big man Andre Drummond, who has posted quality numbers in his second season with the Chicago Bulls. This season, the center averages 8.0 ppg (56.0% shooting) and 8.5 rpg.

Drummond can be the reliable rebounding presence that the Warriors need on the team, who can be a seamless fit on the roster.

1) Demarcus Cousins

Former Denver Nuggets center - Demarcus Cousins

Lastly, Demarcus Cousins should be a strong candidate for Golden State from the NBA buyout market. The former Denver Nuggets center previously played in Golden State in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 16.3 ppg (48.0% shooting, including 27.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rpg for the Warriors.

The last time he played in the NBA was in the 2021-22 season with the Denver Nuggets. He can provide quality bench minutes as a backup big to Nikola Jokic and can be a decent role player again in Golden State.

