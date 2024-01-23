5 NBA coaches who can replace Adrian Griffin on Bucks ft. Doc Rivers & more

Adrian Griffin and the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways on Tuesday in a move that left some fans surprised and others feeling as though it was about time. Despite Milwaukee posting a 30-13 record, upper management reportedly wasn't happy with the way things were going internally. Plus, the defense, which is 25th in the NBA, had been an issue all season.

In October, team assistant coach Terry Stotts resigned after a tense situation in practice. More recently, during the Bucks' In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the Indiana Pacers, Griffin and veteran Bobby Portis got into a verbal back-and-forth.

Now, on the heels of the Bucks and Griffin parting ways, the team has several potential coaches to choose from when deciding on a replacement.

After parting ways with two coaches in a year, let's take a look at five coaches who can replace Adrian Griffin.

Five coaches Milwaukee could select to replace Adrian Griffin

#5, Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer

I know what you're thinking, "Mike Budenholzer? Didn't the Bucks just fire him this offseason?" While that may be correct, Budenholzer's disappointing playoff run with the team last season ran parallel to the former two-time coach of the year losing his brother.

Given that he has plenty of experience with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and many other Bucks veterans, the move could work out. While it would certainly be a surprising decision, Budenholzer hasn't signed with another team, and after taking time off to clear his head, a reunion may be for the best.

#4, Terry Stotts

Terry Stotts

Terry Stotts resigned as an assistant coach for the Bucks back in October after an incident at practice that saw Stotts and Adrian Griffin butt heads. Griffin wanted Stotts to join the team huddle; however, the former Portland Trail Blazers head coach was trying to speak with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Griffin now gone, the road could be paved for Stotts to return to Milwaukee given his years of experience coaching Lillard in Portland. As a coach players are already familiar with, the transition to Stotts could be more seamless than other potential options.

#3, Joe Prunty

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee has named Joe Prunty as its interim head coach. Given that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Prunty eventually get named head coach for the remainder of the season given his experience.

In addition to serving as assistant, and interim, coach in Milwaukee in the past, many think Prunty is worthy of a head coaching role. While the team may currently have its sights set elsewhere, plenty of interim coaches have been promoted to head coach around the league in the past.

#2, Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni

Widely considered to be one of the best offensive-minded coaches in NBA history, Mike D'Antoni's reputation precedes itself. In addition to being the mastermind behind the Houston Rockets' Western Conference runs with James Harden, he's also a free agent.

Whether D'Antoni would be willing to step in on short notice to take the helm in Milwaukee remains to be seen. Even so, if the Bucks can get him, it could be just what the team needs to unlock its full potential.

#1, Doc Rivers

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways after the 2022-23 season, many thought the move was done to keep James Harden happy. Despite that, Harden wound up forcing his way to LA, leaving Doc Rivers without a job.

With Adrian Griffin's dismissal, the Bucks have made it clear that Rivers is their top target for a replacement coach. As one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history, according to the league, Rivers may be the key to the Bucks' success.

While Adrian Griffin and the Bucks were able to post an impressive 30-13 record through the first half of the season, it's clear the management in Milwaukee wasn't happy. Despite the team's record, and offensive efficiency rating, which sees them sitting in second place around the league, they struggle on defense.

Given that, the team will likely prioritize a veteran coach who not only can help improve their defense, but also lead generational talents in Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Whether that ends up being Doc Rivers or another coach remains to be seen.

