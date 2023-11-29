5 NBA coaches with highest odds of being fired after rough season run ft. Billy Donovan & more

NBA coaches have a difficult job and are sometimes underrated. They should be credited if a team succeeds in the regular season or wins a championship. They are usually the first to take the fire and even let go if a team performs below expectations.

The league has a history of firing their coaches quickly. It has even fired some who succeeded in the regular season but failed to win a championship. For example, Avery Johnson was let go by the Dallas Mavericks after the 2007-08 season despite three straight regular-season successes.

NBA coaches are mainly fired because of an abysmal regular season record. For example, Mike Brown was canned early in the 2012-13 season after a 1-4 start for the LA Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This article explores NBA Coaches who are most likely to get fired.

NBA Coaches who are most likely to get fired

A coach's job is scrutinized, and this season is no different. The In-Season Tournament's Group Stage is wrapping up. Fans and front offices are getting a clearer picture of the underperforming coaches.

According to SportsLine (SportsLine.com), these five NBA coaches will most likely get fired this year.

#5 Chauncey Billups (+1000)

The Portland TrailBlazers have finally entered a rebuilding phase after several seasons of being stuck in the middle of the Western Conference. With the departure of Damian Lillard, the team is now searching for a future star to build around Scoot Henderson as a strong contender.

Thus far, they have a 5-12 record under head coach Chauncey Billups. Because of this, his job might be in jeopardy. And the front office might decide to let him go in favor of a different coach who will help them become a contender.

#4 Tyronn Lue (+900)

Tyronn Lue has the most unique situation. He's won a title as a coach and has a star-studded roster featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and his latest acquisition, James Harden. However, the LA Clippers are below .500 with a 7-9 record.

Despite George and Leonard having played in all games this season, LA struggles to win. Perhaps the Clippers should look elsewhere for a coach to manage their stars.

#3 Billy Donovan (+400)

Star swingman Zach Lavine has been at the center of several trade talks after a 5-14 start to the season. But, before doing so, the Chicago Bulls might want to give a different head coach a chance.

Billy Donovan has been coaching the Bulls since the 2020-21 season but has only led them to the playoffs once. Perhaps Chicago might want to look at the pool of available NBA coaches before getting rid of their stars.

#4 Wes Unseld Jr. (+300)

The Washington Wizards have been one of the most abysmal teams this year. At times, they have looked disorganized, and their primary options on offense have struggled with inconsistency and inefficiency.

This is nothing new for the Wizards, as they have failed to secure a winning record since the 2017-18 season. Washington is desperate to start winning again, and this season might be a good time for it to reset, starting from the head coach position.

#5 Taylor Jenkins (+250)

Taylor Jenkins has coached the Memphis Grizzlies to two straight 50-win seasons in the last two years. However, they have started this year with a 3-13 record. A primary reason for this turnaround is that several key players have been sidelined.

Jenkins has done a commendable job at coaching the Grizzlies. But with Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard injured, along with Ja Morant's suspension, there isn't much that he can do. If he does get fired, he could join a list of NBA coaches who have been fired because the team needed a scapegoat.