5 NBA coaches likeliest to get fired over underwhelming playoff outings ft. Frank Vogel

NBA coaches getting the blame for under-performing teams is nothing new. On the contrary, it has become quite common for them to be dismissed if expectations are not met. Even if these bench tacticians are given less-than-favorable situations, a handful of them don’t last very long.

With the 2023-24 regular season winding down and the playoffs about to begin, some coaches may be under more scrutiny than others. A few have secured tenures regardless of where their respective teams will end up. The basketball world will be stunned if Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr don't return for the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

A handful have been superb despite adversity so they will likely remain for at least another season. Tom Thibodeau, Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers belong in the same boat. Many will be surprised if they’re not back for another tour of duty. The rest may be part of the next NBA coaching carousel next season.

NBA coaches who could be dismissed following disappointing playoff performances for their respective teams

#5 Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have been to the playoffs just once since Billy Donovan arrived in September 2020. Behind DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, Donovan guided the Bulls to the sixth seed in the 2022 Eastern Conference playoffs. They were sent home in just five games by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last year, the Bulls were booted out by the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament despite holding a significant lead with three minutes remaining. This year, they could end up traveling the same route. Injuries have hampered the Bulls’ 2022-23 NBA campaign, but the front office might consider getting another play-caller if Chicago is forced to an early vacation.

Billy Donovan might even force the Bulls to find his replacement. He could leave the NBA to coach Kentucky in college basketball.

#4 Willie Green

Willie Green was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2021. Since his hiring, the former NBA journeyman has led his team past the regular season just once. The eighth-seeded Pelicans engaged the top-ranked Phoenix Suns in a slugfest before going home in six games.

New Orleans is currently sixth in the West but with three games remaining, anything could still happen. If they tumble to the play-in tournament where battle-scarred teams are lurking, Green might be in trouble.

If Willie Green can’t guide his team to secure an outright playoff spot and then bomb out of the pre-postseason format, he could be axed.

#3 Frank Vogel

The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams and then replaced him with Frank Vogel heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. Vogel’s experience handling big-name superstars might be one of the reasons he was hired. In Phoenix, his task has been to mold Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker into a devastating Big Three.

Various injuries to Beal and Booker have ruined his plans but the Suns remain in contention for an outright seat in the playoffs. The Suns could be looking at a battle royale in the play-in tournament if they can’t chase down the Pelicans. If the expensive roster goes home early, Phoenix might consider replacing him.

It’s unlikely Vogel will be gone in one season. But coaches have been fired in the middle of the season despite the team they’re coaching doing well. He could also be dismissed if the Suns front office aren’t satisfied with his performance.

#2 Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham seems to be the culprit every time the LA Lakers go on a losing skid, which isn’t surprising to him at all. Last year, he led the beleaguered team to the Western Conference Finals before they were whipped by Nikola Jokic and eventual NBA champions.

This season, the Lakers might not even make the playoffs at all. LeBron James and Co. will have to battle out of the play-in tournament to punch a ticket to the postseason. If Anthony Davis or “King James” isn’t fully healthy and loses, Ham could be coaching somewhere else next season.

#1 Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Celtics have had the best record in the entire NBA for almost the entire season. They eventually sprinted to the finish line, clinching the top rank throughout the playoffs two weeks ago. The last time the Celtics had a 60-game winning season, the trio of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett nearly led the team to a championship repeat.

Mazzulla took over from Ime Udoka last season and guided the Celtics to the East Finals before losing in seven games to the Miami Heat. This year, anything less than an NBA Finals appearance will be disastrous for the coach.

Boston’s head tactician might be in for a war right away in the playoffs. If the Miami Heat somehow end up eighth, another showdown between the two rivals will be looming. If Erik Spoelstra again outsmarts him, Joe Mazzulla could be gone.

Mazzulla could go on to win the NBA Coach of the Year award and get fired after the playofffs. It happened to Dwane Casey in 2018 after leading the Toronto Raptors to the best record in the East. Mazzulla could be on to history he doesn't want to be a part of.