5 NBA coaches likely to switch teams this summer ft. Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham is one of the first names that pop up when it comes to franchises looking for a new coach fo the upcoming season. The LA Lakers coach leads a list of names who have struggled to deliver.

With the regular season ending on Sunday, the focus switches to the playoffs, and some of the coaches' fates depend on how they lead the teams in the postseason.

Ahead of the upcoming play-in tournament and the playoffs that follow, here's a look at some of the coaches who might be replaced with Darvin Ham headlining the list.

Five NBA coaches likely to switch teams this summer ft. Darvin Ham

#5 Steve Clifford | Charlotte Hornets

Steve Clifford - Charlotte Hornets

Much like Darvin Ham, Mike Budenholzer and Frank Vogel, Steve Clifford is a defense-minded coach who was brought back by the Charlotte Hornets in 2022.

The squad brims with promise and potential, but the young team has struggled defensively, which has led to two disappointing seasons. With the Hornets looking to hit the rebuild button, there's every chance that Steve Clifford will find a new team to man from, from the sidelines.

#4 Monty Williams | Detroit Pistons

Monty Williams - Detroit Pistons

It has not been a season since Monty Williams was hired by the Detroit Pistons, but their run has been abysmal at best.

They endured the league's worst record and have an infamous record of a historic losing streak. While he has made a massive paycheck, the results weren't what the Pistons wanted from the former Phoenix Suns coach.

This season saw him struggle to come to terms with the roster he had at his disposal. His decision-making and rotations were mind-boggling. The offense and defense were erratic, with the only exceptions being Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

With Detroit expected to make massive moves next season, chances are that Williams, like Darvin Ham may see another run.

#3 Billy Donovan | Chicago Bulls

Billy Donovan - Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have seen their fourth season under Billy Donovan, who has led them to the playoffs once. The start of the season was all about whether he would last as the coach of the team that has underperformed, courtesy of an ill-fitted roster.

The expectations from the front office this season were a deeper run in the playoffs and not where they are right now. The Bulls are No. 9 in the East and have not hit the .500 mark, leading to a massive question mark over his future with the franchise.

#2 Jason Kidd | Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd - Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have looked like an entirely different unit once the pair of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have fired in unison. They will hit the playoffs this season and will take on the LA Clippers, who have had the better of them in their last few playoff encounters.

The Mavericks could have finished much better, but the questionable decisions by Jason Kidd and the fact that they are just playoff contenders puts him in the hot seat.

#1 Darvin Ham | LA Lakers

Darvin Ham - Los Angeles Lakers

Darvin Ham entered the LA fold with expectations of a championship. While his predecessor delivered a title in 2020, the subsequent three seasons had two playoff trips and a paltry 33-49 record.

It saw him replaced by another defense-first coach who solved the Russell Westbrook conundrum and later led them to the Conference Finals. This season so far has seen reports that there's a growing disconnect between the players and Ham.

Nevertheless, they have been at their best despite the stern competition in the West. If LA fizzles out in the play-in or makes an early exit, which is possible, considering they face a solid OKC Thunder unit, only a title or another Conference Finals run might see him get another chance.