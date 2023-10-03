5 NBA contenders that need training camp to build chemistry ft Damian Lillard, Bucks

The offseason is coming to a close, and several NBA contenders aiming for glory in the 2023-24 season have finished making adjustments to their rosters. However, it's not just about assembling strong teams. These pieces must also come together and function cohesively.

This offseason witnessed several high-profile trades that brought about more thrilling player movement than in recent years.

Training camps kicked off on Tuesday, marking the start of a fresh chapter, with the regular season set to commence on Oct. 24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These are five NBA contenders that would greatly benefit from training camp to establish team chemistry

#1, Milwaukee Bucks

Expand Tweet

The Bucks opted for a shift in their team dynamic by trading Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, prioritizing offense over defense. They also acquired Malik Beasley and Cameron Payne. TFortunately, they managed to retain Brook Lopez, who has been their defensive anchor for years, and Khris Middleton. This will enable Giannis Antetokounmpo to compete for another championship.

It will be intriguing to observe whether Lillard's offensive prowess compensates for the defensive gap created by Holiday's departure.

#2, Phoenix Suns

Expand Tweet

The Suns executed a substantial overhaul of their roster to complement their core of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They swapped Chris Paul for Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic. These high-profile acquisitions left them with limited salary cap space, but they successfully added players like Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Bol Bol and Keita Bates-Diop.

Heading into training camp, the Suns face the challenge of defining their offensive strategies and plays, especially since they lack a traditional point guard in their starting lineup.

#3, Dallas Mavericks

Expand Tweet

The most significant transactions for the Mavericks during the offseason involved re-signing Kyrie Irving and bringing in Grant Williams.

The combination of Irving and Luka Doncic in the backcourt only appeared in a limited number of games last season and couldn't secure a playoff spot for Dallas. However, Irving's long-term commitment provides them with the opportunity to develop their chemistry over time.

This training camp holds immense importance for the Mavericks as they've revamped their roster with additions such as Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Richaun Holmes and Derrick Jones and rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

#4, Boston Celtics

Expand Tweet

In addition to locking in Jaylen Brown with a contract extension, the Celtics have constructed a highly intriguing team by adding players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Despite speculation over the past few years about potentially splitting up the Brown and Jayson Tatum, the offseason acquisitions clearly demonstrate the organization's belief that this pair can lead them to an NBA championship.

The Celtics now boast a deep roster that includes notable names like Al Horford and Derrick White. However, they had to part ways with key players such as Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon in order to reshape and strengthen their team.

#5, Golden State Warriors

Expand Tweet

Last season, the Warriors' training camp was marred by scandal when Draymond Green punched his former teammate, Jordan Poole, who is now with the Washington Wizards. However, the team has since traded Poole for another guard, Chris Paul.

What will be intriguing to observe this season is how the Warriors will incorporate Paul into their core group of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green.

The team also needs to have a smooth offseason without any controversies, as the Warriors aim to focus on their basketball development and chemistry.