5 NBA free agents who can replace Klay Thompson on the Warriors ft. Buddy Hield for 2024-25 season

The Golden State Warriors are interested in bringing back Klay Thompson next season as long as the money and duration of the contract are right. However, Thompson recently unfollowed the Warriors on social media, which fuelled speculations about his future.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent and the Warriors will need to free up a lot of money to have a chance at bringing him back. They have until June 28 to release Chris Paul so that his non-guaranteed contract won't become fully guaranteed.

Kevon Looney's name has also been mentioned as a potential money-saving move. In addition to Thomspon's new contract, Golden State also needs to sign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to rookie extensions.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

5 NBA free agents who can replace Klay Thompson on the Warriors

Luke Kennard

Klay Thompson's main asset has always been his shooting, although it has taken a hit since his two career-threatening injuries. He was also one of the best two-way defenders before those injuries happened.

If the Golden State Warriors won't bring back Thompson, they should get at least a decent shooter. One of the best shooters in free agency will be Luke Kennard. He averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 45.0% from deep. The Memphis Grizzlies have a team option for Kennard's free agency.

Gary Trent Jr.

Gray Trent Jr. won't be as big as Klay Thompson, but he can probably shoot as good as him at the moment. Trent is also a good interceptor with the Raptors, so he'll provide help defense when necessary.

The second-generation NBA player averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot just 39.3% from beyond the arc, but that remains solid in terms of replacing Thompson's production.

De'Anthony Melton

De'Anthony Melton will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Melton could be looking at a big payday, although his value might have been affected by his injuries last season, limiting him to just 38 games.

The 26-year-old guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting just 36.0% from threes. He's more of a perimeter defender and a floor spacer, something the Warriors might need next season.

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley will have plenty of suitors this offseason after shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Beasley bet on himself after signing a minimum contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and now he's ready to get at least a mid-level kind of deal.

The 27-year-old can knock down shots from beyond the arc but can't defend the other side of the ball. The Warriors might take a look at Beasley as a last-ditch effort to replace Klay Thompson.

Buddy Hield

Klay Thompson played well off the bench when Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to change things up. Thompson thrived as a sixth man, so Golden State should embrace that role for a player like Buddy Hield.

Hield will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Warriors can make him their official sixth man due to his streakiness. The only problem for Hield in that kind of role is he cannot create his own shot. He averaged 12.1 points and shot just 38.6% from the field.