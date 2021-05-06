5 NBA head coaches who could be fired at the end of the 2020-21 season

The job of an NBA head coach varies depending on the targets set by the franchise. If these targets are not met, there is a high probability of the coach getting relieved of his duties.

It is worth pointing out that no NBA head coach is terrible at his job. However, in the NBA 2020-21 campaign, some head coaches are likely to get fired by the end of the season. Rather than their ineptitude, it's more likely a case of difficulty inculcating their playing styles and strategies with a group of players.

There are a few NBA head coaches who'll go into the new season knowing that regardless of how they fare this campaign, they will not be sent to the chopping blocks. It is not the same for others, though, as expectations have to be met or exceeded to keep themselves at their jobs.

On that note, let's take a look at five NBA head coaches who could get fired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

#5 NBA Head Coach: Stan Van Gundy (New Orleans Pelicans)

Stan Van Gundy of the New Orleans Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy became the New Orleans Pelicans head coach following the dismissal of Alvin Gentry in August 2020. Van Gundy started his career as an NBA head coach with the Miami Heat in 2003-04. He has found success in his 18 years as a coach but has never led a team to the NBA Finals.

The New Orleans Pelicans were invited to the Walt Disney World Resort during the 2020 NBA restart but failed to make the playoffs. Van Gundy was brought in to lead the young, star-studded team into the playoffs this season but is not doing a great job so far.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 11th in the Western Conference standings, with six games left in the regular season. Play-in qualification is possible if the team can put together a good run. If not, Van Gundy might have his 4-year contract bought out, leading to yet another sack as an NBA head coach.

#4 NBA Head Coach: Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers)

Terry Stotts

Terry Stotts has spent nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and has led them to the NBA playoffs in eight consecutive campaigns. But his playoff record as an NBA head coach is not great, as he has lost 40 of 61 games.

He was brought in 2012 after he did a fine job with the Dallas Mavericks, who won the NBA title the year before. However, Stotts has not been able to replicate the same exploits with the Trail Blazers, who have exited the NBA playoffs in the first round in four of their last eight appearances.

The Blazers are likely to move on from head coach Terry Stotts barring a miracle playoff run, per @ShamsCharania



Jason Kidd is linked among possible replacementshttps://t.co/ejLsU3TuDX pic.twitter.com/VeARXTSZeg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2021

A mediocre end to the season may spell the end of Stotts's run as the head coach of the Trail Blazers. At this point, Stotts is expected to challenge for the title with talents like Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic at his disposal.

#3 NBA Head Coach: Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls)

Billy Donovan

Billy Donovan was the most qualified NBA head coach in the market when the Chicago Bulls were looking for one. His experience as a head coach, win percentage and playoff success were the reasons why he was given the Chicago job.

He was brought in to lead the Chicago Bulls into the playoffs, but the team is currently out of NBA playoff contention. The Bulls are four games behind the tenth-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, with only seven games left in the regular season.

Donovan had a 243-157 record in the five years he was at the helm of OKC Thunder, making the postseason every year. With the Bulls, he is on a 26-39 run with a win percentage of 0.4.

Billy Donovan is having the worst season of his coaching career in his first year with the Bulls. Considering the reasons why he was brought in, he might not have another season to remedy the situation.

#2 NBA Head Coach: Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks)

NBA Head coach Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer has not been able to make a deep run in the playoffs since the start of his career as an NBA head coach. With the two-time regular season MVP Giannis Antetokounmp at his disposal, more is expected of Budenholzer.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is likely gone unless there’s a deep playoff run.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania and @sam_amick: https://t.co/rwRbGH4cPp pic.twitter.com/4yPfWzCTT8 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 5, 2021

In his first season as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, he saw his team blow a 2-0 lead in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors. A repeat performance this season could get him relieved of his job.

The only way he might save his job is by making a deep run in the NBA playoffs. Going up against teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets in the East will not be a walk in the park, though.

#1 NBA Head Coach: Luke Walton (Sacramento Kings)

Luke Walton

Luke Walton has had a fairly short coaching career but has achieved notable success. His time with the Golden State Warriors was the most noteworthy, as he set records in the league as interim head coach during the absence of Steve Kerr.

Five years after he started his managerial career in 2014, Walton was given another chance to become an NBA head coach with the Sacramento Kings. He was brought in to improve a leaky defense.

He has failed woefully in that regard, though, as the team is currently ranked 30th in defensive rating. With seven games left in the regular season, the Sacramento Kings are 12th in the Western Conference, which might mean no playoff action for the Sacramento Kings.

The head coach has failed to lead the team into postseason action and has not fixed the main concern for the franchise - defense. Failure to achieve that after two seasons might lead to the sacking of the NBA head coach.