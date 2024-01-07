The last year has seen one of the most vibrant arrays of NBA kicks, filled with a list of athletes' signature sneaker lines. From Nike, and Adidas to Under Armour, the hardcourt has seen it all.

In 2024, NBA and sneaker aficionados are buzzing with anticipation as the unveiling of highly anticipated basketball shoe releases gains momentum. This year's lineup is brimming with excitement, featuring cutting-edge designs and technological advancements that are set to captivate sneakerheads around the globe.

With the spotlight on the LeBron 4s and more, these highly anticipated releases are expected to redefine the boundaries of basketball footwear, elevating the industry to new heights in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look at 5 NBA kicks eagerly anticipated by sneakerheads in 2024 ft. LeBron 4s & more

#1. Charles Barkley: Nike Air Max 2 CB '94

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 is a tribute to NBA legend Charles Barkley and his iconic career. This pair of NBA kicks is an update of Barkley's classic signature shoes reimagined in the Chicago Bulls' red and black color scheme. Despite never having played for the Bulls, Nike pays homage to what Barkley's footwear might have looked like if he had joined the team.

Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max 2 CB '94

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 is scheduled to be released in a "Black/Gym Red" colorway in the summer of 2024, priced at $170 for adult sizes. This release allows fans the opportunity to own a piece of basketball history and celebrate Barkley's impact on the sport and sneaker culture.

For those eager to support "Sir Charles" before the summer release, the original "Old Royal" colorway will be available for purchase on January 9 via the Nike website and SNKRS app.

#2. Jayson Tatum: Jordan Tatum 2

The Jordan Tatum 2, unveiled by Jayson Tatum himself, follows the success of his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand, the Tatum 1, which he initially wore during the NBA All-Star Game.

The Tatum 2 takes a step forward in design and performance for the 2024 NBA kicks, featuring a sleek and lightweight textile upper that emphasizes breathability, vital for on-court comfort.

Jordan Tatum 2 "Mint Foam"

The release details for the Jordan Tatum 2 and the "Mint Foam" colorway are yet to be disclosed. However, anticipation is high for its official reveal during the spring of 2024, with a projected release in the summer of 2024 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers, with a starting retail price set at $125.

#3. James Harden: Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Flamingo Pink" and "Black/Green"

The Harden Vol. 8 "Flamingo Pink" and "Black/Green" editions are highly anticipated releases from James Harden and Adidas. Designed to make a bold statement both on and off the court, the "Flamingo Pink" of the NBA kicks edition showcases vibrant pink and orange hues.

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Flamingo Pink" and "Black/Green" side by side

On the other hand, the "Black/Green" iteration features a sleek black knitted upper complemented by a black inner bootie and green foam overlay on the midsole, presenting a more understated yet stylish aesthetic. Both the "Flamingo Pink" and "Black/Green" editions of the Harden Vol. 8 are set to arrive in select retailers and online at Adidas, retailing for $160 each.

#4. Zion Williamson: Jordan Zion 3

The Jordan Zion 3 is an awaited release coinciding with Zion Williamson's aspirations to elevate his performance in the NBA season. While Williamson's initial season may have not met the typical expectations for a first-overall pick, the Jordan Zion 3 sneakers symbolize his determination to rise above challenges.

A detailed look at the Jordan Zion 3

Scheduled for release on January 16, 2024, in adult and GS sizes, the Jordan Zion 3 NBA kicks are poised to attract significant attention from sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Zion Williamson alike.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is mounting for fans looking to secure a pair through Nike.com and other partner retailers. This marks an exciting chapter in the evolving legacy of Zion Williamson and his signature line of Jordan sneakers.

#5. LeBron James: Nike Lebron 4 "Anthracite"

The Nike LeBron 4 "Anthracite" has to be the most attention-grabbing of all the NBA kicks. It is an anticipated reissue of the 2006 design, emphasizing a sleek all-black colorway that accentuates the robust build of this iconic sneaker.

This classic pair of NBA kicks features the signature strap system and prominently showcases the King James branding throughout its structure.

The chart-topper Nike Lebron 4 "Anthracite"

The sneaker's re-release was announced by Nike in conjunction with the pricing details, set at $240, and a launch date scheduled for December 12, 2023. Positioned as a nostalgic yet contemporary offering, the LeBron 4 "Anthracite" pays homage to the enduring legacy of LeBron James and his ongoing partnership with Nike Basketball.

Now released, enthusiasts and collectors alike are acquiring this timeless piece of footwear history, reinvigorated for a new era.