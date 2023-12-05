5 NBA players under 25-years of age who can be the face of league ft. Tyrese Haliburton & more

The NBA has had no shortage of young players who are looking to be the face of the league in a few years. With LeBron James and Stephen Curry not getting any younger, some select players have shown that they are ready to take the next step. Additionally, these players are only under 25 years of age with further room for improvement in their craft.

These players are slowly establishing themselves as must-watch athletes on television due to their excellent scoring abilities and athleticism. Despite them still having a ways to go before they reach their full potential, there's no mistaking that they are ascending in the right direction.

Here are the five under-25 years of age NBA players who can be the face of the league, as per CBS Sports' Jasmyn Wimbish, Brad Botkin and James Herbert.

Five under-25 years of age NBA players who can be the face of the league

#5, Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans forward has had an inconsistent career in the NBA due to his history of injuries. Be that as it may, Zion Williamson remains one of the league's most promising players due to his combination of speed and powerful athleticism.

This season, Williamson is averaging 22.7 points (56.9% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

#4, Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies guard is on a 25-game suspension due to the second instance of a firearm being showcased live on social media. However, there's no mistaking that Ja Morant is still one of the most exciting young players to watch in the NBA. His athletic nature has often been compared to the likes of Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook due to similar playstyles.

Before his suspension, Morant averaged 26.2 ppg (46.6% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range), 8.1 apg and 5.9 rpg.

#3, Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been making noise as he's having a career year with the Indiana Pacers. The young guard has shown his incredible skill for scoring and dishing out assists to his teammates. The upside is right there with Haliburton showing no signs of stagnation.

This season, he is putting up 26.9 ppg (52.1% shooting, including 44.7% from 3-point range), 11.9 apg and 4.0 rpg.

#2, Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is coming off an impressive showing with Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He has come into this season with a purpose as his Minnesota Timberwolves are in first place in the Western Conference as he leads the way.

His combination of shotmaking and dribble penetration rivals some of the league's best, and he looks to only be getting started. In 17 games this season, Edwards is averaging 26.2 ppg (46.5% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range), 5.9 rpg and 5.0 apg.

#1, Luka Doncic

Lastly, Luka Doncic is first on the list as he has been an incredible talent ever since he arrived in the NBA. At 24 years of age, he has consistently found himself part of MPV conversations due to his incredible production.

This season, Doncic is putting up 31.4 ppg (49.0% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range), 8.4 apg and 8.4 rpg.