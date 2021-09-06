5 NBA players with the most 30-point triple-doubles in history

Very few players in the NBA have the kind of game that sees them post double-digit numbers in at least three major statistical categories after the conclusion of a game.

Doing so while tallying at least 30 points is no mean feat. But there have been players who have achieved this feat several times in their NBA careers so far.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players in NBA history with the most number of 30-point triple-doubles in their career.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain - 21 30-point triple-doubles

Wilt Chamberlain is often mentioned by a lot of NBA viewers in their top five or top ten players list of all-time. He was one of the most dominant bigs the game has ever seen. Chamberlain had a knack for posting outrageous statistics throughout his career in the NBA.

He holds the record for the most points in an NBA game (100) and is the only NBA player to record 4000+ points in a single season. Chamberlain has also averaged 50.4 points and 48.5 minutes per game in a season. It comes as no surprise that the former NBA champion has found his way on to this list.

Wilt Chamberlain has recorded 21 30-point triple-doubles in his career. The center recorded 78 career triple-doubles in his career.

#4 James Harden - 30 30-point triple-doubles

James Harden has mostly been regarded as a scorer throughout his career. However, his overall numbers suggest otherwise and the other aspects of his game are highly underrated. Harden certainly made huge strides in changing that perception of him last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

He played the role of a primary facilitator on the Nets team that also featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The 2018 NBA MVP averaged 24.8 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game. He also recorded several triple-doubles during the campaign.

Due to his ability to be an efficient scorer, James Harden has managed to record 30 30-point triple-doubles in his career. He ranks eighth all-time on the list for most career triple-doubles by a player.

