5 NBA players with the most 4th quarter field goals made in the last 5 seasons

In the NBA, who is clutch? What does clutch mean? Why isn't every athlete able to take advantage of crucial moments in a game, in a season, in a career? Clutch is when a player grasps the moment and executes his spirited talent in the game. His mind is loose with control over a sense of urgency. He looks in his teammates' eyes and notices they are not ready to take the shot, so what is he to do? It all becomes a game of hot potato until the one who is ready for the moment is strong enough to show and prove. The game slows down, the soul becomes fire, everything is right there for the winning, and as the pass finally comes his way, it all becomes the culmination of the adage, chance favors the prepared mind.

Since 2017, many clutch players have exacted their will into the spirit of the NBA, so with that being said, who has the most 4th quarter field goals during that time?

# 5 Bradley Beal - 741 field goals

Beal is one of the best shooters of the basketball in the NBA

When known as a shooter, and accostomed to having the ball in hand when the clock matters most, every eye is on you. Bradley Beal, in being one of the NBA's best shooters, somehow is not mentioned as a clutch player. Does this point-per-minute stat dispel that notion? It must be said that since 2017, to be in the top five in the fourth quarter, field goals in a league that has Steph Curry in it? Bradley Beal is doing something right, and despite all the trade proposals that his name is mentioned in? Just keep shooting BB. Washington Wizards fans will benefit.

#4 Lou Williams - 766 field goals

Surprise, surprise, Lou Williams is on this list

Lou Williams entered the NBA out of high school. He was a gifted athlete with bunnies out of the gym that came into the league as a known scorer. As you can see now, Lou is of advanced NBA experience, he still gets the rock late in games. That he's 4th on this list may be a surprise, yet he really shouldn't be shocked. Watch the games he's playing in. Look at who gets the ball at the top of the key at the end of the quarter or late in the 24 second clock. Often it doesn't matter who is the leading scorer on his squad. When speaking to Allen Iverson in his first game after the trade to Denver, I compared Lou Williams to AI. You should have seen the look on Iverson's face to the laughter of the media present. He misunderstood what I meant, and it wasn't their individual games I was comparing, it was wanting the ball when the NBA heat is hottest. Even as a NBA rookie, that's where Lou Williams' head was at, and it manifested favorably over time to the numbers in the 4th he's on this list for. AI told me then that Lou Williams had a shot to be great.

“Lil Lou. Lou is nice. I think he can flourish. He has fast feet. If they let him go? Man he’s gonna cause problems. He’s young so he has the legs to do it every night.”

That was from 2008, and 13 years later, with the Atlanta Hawks, Lou Williams is still NBA shining.

Lou Williams’ mom memorabilia collection is the coolest thing I’ve seen today 🔥



(via @TeamLou23) pic.twitter.com/YUDk9rXcH0 — Overtime (@overtime) August 30, 2021

