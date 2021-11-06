5 NBA players who are having a breakthrough season

The 2021-22 NBA season has been every bit as exciting as it promised to be before it started just over half a month ago. Several factors have played a role in fans experiencing this belter of a campaign so far.

For starters, underdog teams have shown a lot of potential, while some of the heavyweights have surprisingly taken some time to find their rhythm. The story hasn't been any different when it comes to individual performances.

Young talent is taking over center stage, while the renowned names are struggling to deliver the goods. These young stars have capitalized on the extended roles they have been asked to carry out this term. That said, let's take a look at the top five players who have had breakout campaigns so far.

#5 Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony in action during Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics

Cole Anthony is quietly making one of the best sophomore year leaps in the NBA this season. The Orlando Magic point guard averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last campaign, shooting only 39% from the floor. He has improved on all fronts this time around.

Anthony is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game across ten appearances this NBA campaign. He is shooting 42.1% from the floor, including 40.3% from the three-point range on 7.7 attempts per contest. He has also recorded a couple of double-doubles.

Cole Anthony had just four 20-point games last campaign. In just ten appearances this season, the 21-year-old has five 20-point games already, two of which eventually turned out to be 30-point games. He has been waging lone battles for his team so far and has reacted well to the pressure of doing that. It will be interesting to see if he can consistently put up these numbers moving forward.

#4 OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby in action during Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby has shown steady improvements with each passing year in his four-year NBA career. He has maintained that progress in his fifth year as well. The Toronto Raptors forward has had to take up a leading role in the absence of the injured Pascal Siakam, the team's new leader post the Kyle Lowry era.

Anunoby has been unfazed by the challenge and is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game across ten appearances so far. He averaged 15.9 points per game last campaign. His performances have helped the Raptors achieve a respectable start to this NBA season. They have a 6-4 record as of now.

Anunoby has had a rough start to the season but has managed to record six 20-point games in his last eight games. That includes a match-winning 36-point performance against the in-form New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

