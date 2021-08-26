5 NBA players who can join the 50-40-90 club in the 2021-22 season

One of the rarest achievement clubs in the NBA is the 50-40-90 club. A club inhibited by a few of the greatest and most complete shooters in the game. In fact, it is so exclusive, only nine players in the leagues' 75 years have registered their names in this ever-elusive club.

A 50-40-90 club involves three shooting stats and it also derives its name from the prerequisite needed in these three stat brackets. For a shooter to make it into this club, they need to shoot at least 50 percent from field goals and 40 percent from three-pointers, and 90 percent from the free throw line.

As we mentioned before, there have only been nine players in NBA history to become members of the 50-40-90 club. The most recent addition was post the 2020-21 season, when Kyrie Irving averaged 50.6 FG%, 50.2 3P%, and 92.2 FT%. Apart from him, three others from the club are current league players. These include Kevin Durant (2012-13), Stephen Curry (2015-16), and Malcolm Brogdon (2018-19).

Five NBA players who can join the 50-40-90 club in the 2021-22 season

However, 2020-21 saw a bunch of stars almost accomplish this prestigious stat line. If these stars continue shooting as consistently in the 2021-22 season, they will have a solid probability of making it to the 50-40-90 club.

#5 Kawhi Leonard (51.2 FG%, 39.8 3P%, 88.5 FT%)

Kawhi Leonard after winning the 2019 NBA Finals

Kawhi Leonard has been a phenomenal player this decade. Drafted by the Indiana Pacers as the 11th overall pick in 2011, Claw was immediately traded to the San Antonio Spurs. He managed to support Spurs' championship bid and won his first ring in 2014.

2 Years Ago Today After Winning The Championship, Kawhi Leonard Decided To Donated 1 Million Backpacks To School Children 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VEhghX7q7g — Kawhi Clamps (@KawhiClamps) August 20, 2021

In 2019, he established himself as a player worthy of being considered a franchise leading star as he took the Toronto Raptors, the only Canadian team in the NBA, to their first ever championship win.

In 2020-21 NBA season, Kawhi averaged 51.2 FG percentage, 39.8 three-point percentage, and 88.5 percent from the free throw line. He is one of the top contenders for the club in the discussion.

#4 Tobias Harris (51.2 Fg%, 39.4 3P%, 89.2 FT%)

Tobias Harris is a consistent secondary scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers. His clutch moments, excellent free-throw shooting, and reliable field goal percentage make him an excellent asset for whichever NBA team he represents.

Tobias Harris shot a career-high 51.2% from the field this season en route to helping the @sixers earn the top spot in the Eastern Conference 👏



Harris is #37 on our #NBAFantasy TOP 50! pic.twitter.com/QWoPVH5Mn5 — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) August 23, 2021

The former Clippers player averaged 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in the 2020-21 postseason. He served as an excellent substitute for the off-form Ben Simmons during Philadelphia's playoff run. Tobias managed to average 51.2 FG%, 39.4 3P%, and 89.2 FT% in 2021-22 and will try to register numbers that ensure his seat among the greats in the 50-40-90 club in 2021-22 NBA season.

