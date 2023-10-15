5 NBA players that can be traded ahead of 2023-24 NBA season opener

The upcoming 2023-24 NBA season is one of the most intriguing years in recent memory. This is due to the wild off-season transactions that took place a few months ago. Victor Wembanyama is now in a San Antonio Spur, Kevin Durant has another superteam to lead in Phoenix, and one of the most unexpected trades happened with Damian Lillard being sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Given the nature of the NBA, there are many more wild scenarios waiting to happen as the regular season approaches. With that being said, let's take a look at five players who could possibly be traded before the 2023-24 season commences.

NBA players who could be traded before the 2023-24 season

1) James Harden

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have had bad blood with each other ever since the Sixers' president, Daryl Morey, lied to Harden. The star made distasteful remarks earlier this year during his Adidas tour in China. Harden said he has no interest in representing a team that's being run by the likes of Morey.

Considering all the complications Harden and the Sixers are going through at the moment, the organization is bound to let go of "the Beard" one way or another.

2) Pascal Siakam

Without question, Pascal Siakam is currently the Toronto Raptors' most prized possession. Despite this fact, the Raptors organization has yet to give the big man the contract extension he deserves. Siakam has spent his entire career in Toronto, playing for seven years with the team. During his tenure with the team, he successfully won a title alongside Kawhi Leonard.

Given all the accolades he's achieved over time, you'd think the Raptors would be eager to keep him. Unfortunately, that's not the case. We wouldn't be surprised if he ended up requesting a trade before the 2023-24 NBA season commences.

3) Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks have recently expressed interest in trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. After a successful post-season run last year, the Knicks are looking to stack up on talent and hope to make a deeper playoff run this year. In order to achieve those aspirations, the team is in need of a superstar big man who can not only protect the rim but also contribute on offense.

Given the performances Towns gave out during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the NBA is now intrigued as to whether or not KAT would be able to replicate his numbers in the league. Assuming that he will, the Knicks might decide to pull the trigger before the season commences and make an offer to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

4) Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is approaching the final year of his current contract with the Indiana Pacers. Hield was expected to sign a contract extension, however, he wasn't satisfied with what the Pacers had to offer. As a result, Hield requested a trade earlier this summer.

No transactions or possible deals have come to fruition yet, but it's not far from likely that the Pacers could find a new home for him before the NBA season begins.

5) Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon was recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, it appears that he might not stay in Portland for too long. The LA Clippers expressed interest in Brogdon earlier this summer. Unfortunately, the Clippers ended up backing out due to some medical complications the veteran guard had.

If Brogdon ends up proving otherwise during the NBA season, the Clippers might pursue him once again.