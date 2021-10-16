5 NBA players who were close to averaging a triple-double season in recent years

Averaging a triple-double for an entire season in the NBA is no mean feat. The fact that only two players (Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook) have managed to achieve the feat explains how difficult it is to accomplish the same.

Several players have come close to averaging a triple-double in the NBA, especially in the last few years. That's because the game has evolved a lot, with players showcasing their all-around abilities at the highest level.

On that note, here is a look at five players who have come close to averaging a triple-double in an NBA season in recent years.

#5 Ben Simmons - 2017-18 NBA season

Ben Simmons (#25) of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Danilo Gallinari (#8) of the Atlanta Hawks

Ben Simmons is a highly gifted player. The Philadelphia 76ers star is one of the most versatile players in the league. He can play any position from one to five, and is also a mobile defender, standing at 6' 9".

The only area of his game where he struggles is shooting from distance. The Australian international can attack the rim, make plays and rebound the ball at an efficient rate. That has helped him average over 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists throughout his four-season NBA career.

Ben Simmons has come close to averaging a triple-double in multiple seasons so far. The closest he came to achieving the feat was in his rookie season in the 2017-18 campaign. Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game that year. He played 81 games, which makes his numbers remarkable.

#4 Luka Doncic - 2019-20 NBA season

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court.

Luka Doncic did not take too long to make his mark in the NBA. The 6' 8" guard has a tremendous all-around ability that allows him to dominate his opponents in offense. Doncic's sophomore-year numbers were impressive enough to make him an All-Star starter that season.

The Slovenian averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game that campaign. Doncic is one of a handful of players who has what it takes to join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to average a triple-double during an entire NBA season.

#3 LeBron James - 2019-20 NBA season

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors slaps the ball away from LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James' second year with the LA Lakers was phenomenal. The 37-year-old won his fourth NBA title that season. He was at the peak of his playmaking prowess, averaging a career-high 10.2 assists per game. He also registered 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game that campaign.

James has come close to averaging a triple-double season several times. But this was the closest he has come to achieving the milestone. It was the only time he has had a double-double campaign in his 18-season career thus far.

#2 James Harden - 2016-17 NBA season

James Harden (#13) of the Houston Rockets looks on while playing the Detroit Pistons.

James Harden's tenure with the Houston Rockets was the best stretch of his career. He was primarily known to be a lethal scorer, which often overshadowed his playmaking and defensive abilities. Harden capitalized on his all-around ability during the 2016-17 campaign.

He averaged 29.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game that season. Harden came closes to averaging a triple-double that year. With him donning the role of a playmaker with the Brooklyn Nets, there is a good chance that he could end up averaging a triple-double in a season in the near future.

#1 Nikola Jokic - 2020-21 NBA season

Nikola Jokic (#15) of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic won the MVP award in the 2020-21 NBA season after a career-best campaign in the competition. He averaged career-highs in points (26.4), rebounds (10.8) and assists (8.3). Those were solid numbers for a big man. Jokic's playmaking has developed the most, and is only expected to improve.

He is one of the favorites to become just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double throughout a season.

Edited by Bhargav