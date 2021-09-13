5 NBA players who have dominated the league in their 30s

Modern NBA might be a young man’s game, full of pace and power and athleticism. At the same time, however, a range of veterans have proven their worth well into their 30s, with the likes of Chris Paul and obviously LeBron James performing at a high level despite their age.

In the previous century as well, a range of top NBA stars performed at insanely high levels through their 30s, proving the value of experience and going toe-to-toe with players who were well younger. In this article, we look at five NBA players who truly dominated the league well into their 30s.

Oldest player with 35+ points on 70% shooting in a playoff game since 1965:



36y, 38d — Chris Paul

36y, 10d — Kareem Adbul-Jabbar

35y, 284d — LeBron James



Five NBA players who performed at a high level well into their 30s

LeBron James became the first ever player last season to average at least 25 ppg for 17 straight seasons. Now 36, James is looking for what would be his fifth NBA championship, and has become a bit of a regular feature as far as NBA MVP conversations go, every season. James features second on the list of the best NBA players who dominated the league well into their 30s, and should have done enough in the next few years to be considered the best ever.

#5 Tim Duncan

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

Tim Duncan spent his 19-year NBA career at the San Antonio Spurs, winning five championships in the process. He is considered to be one of the best players in franchise history and won two of his five rings after he turned 30.

Duncan enjoyed four double-double seasons with respect to points and assists after turning 30 and has a high offensive output even towards the end of his career. The 2014-15 NBA season was his last full season, when he averaged 13.9 points and 9.1 assists per game whilst shooting at over 51% overall.

#4 Wilt Chamberlain

36 years ago, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.



He went on to score a record 38,387 points in his legendary career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1yozU9aftH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 5, 2020

The fact that Wilt Chamberlain won the NBA MVP award only four times despite dominating the league for more than a decade is one of the grave injustices of basketball. Chamberlain played in the NBA until he turned 36, with the five final seasons of his career coming with the LA Lakers.

Chamberlain never averaged less than 18.4 rebounds throughout a season, and enjoyed a total of five seasons in which he averaged more than 20 points per game after turning 30. Chamberlain is also the only NBA player to win three MVP awards after turning 30, as he won it for three straight years from 1966 to 1968.

