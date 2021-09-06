5 NBA players with the most double-doubles in the 21st century

In the NBA, a player is often not considered exceptional without dominating at least two stat lines for his team. Of course there are exceptions to this rule. Players like Kobe Bryant and Dennis Rodman were so good at the things they did, they never needed to assert dominance in any other aspect of the game. While Bryant is, to-this-date, considered one of the most dominant scorers in the history of the league, Rodman is a rebounder of legendary stats.

That being said, any player capable of putting up double-figure stats in two different categories is an unparalleled asset for their team. In the 2020-21 NBA regular season, Nikola Jokic stood atop the list of the most double-doubles. He registered 60 of them, followed by Russell Westbrook, who had 59 such games. Jokic also won the MVP in the same season. The comparison between his double-doubles and MVP cannot be merely a coincidence.

NBA players with the most double-doubles in the 21st century

Now that the importance of dominating two stat lines has been established, we will take a look at the NBA players with the most number of double-doubles in the 21st century. To create this list, we have considered data from the 2000-2001 season. We have also included the playoffs stats along with the regular stats to create this list.

#5 Pau Gasol - 591 double-doubles

Pau Gadol (left) with Kobe Bryant (right) NBA All-Star Game 2016

Pau Gasol is one of the best centers of the 21st century. His command over the post was unparalleled. The 7'0" spaniard was picked by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA draft and traded to the Memphis Grizlies. Gasol went on to average 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a rookie, winning the Rookie of the Year award for his performance.

However, Gasol's career magnum opus is his time with the LA Lakers. In his seven seasons with the Los Angeles team, he averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds. Including his 591 double-doubles, the two-time NBA Finals winner had five double-double seasons.

#4 LeBron James - 637 double-doubles

Anything written about LeBron James is a mortal's commentary on the escapades of a god. He is undoubtedly a living god in the game of basketball. The King has achieved everything possible. James is a four-time MVP, four-time Finals MVP, and four-times champion.

On this day in 2010, @kingjames threw down one of his meanest poster dunks ever 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i9scN4Y8BO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 19, 2021

The current Lakers star is one of the few players capable of dominating in rebounding, assisting and scoring. He has recorded 637 double-double games.

