5 NBA players in the Eastern Conference who could have a breakout season in 2021-22

Factoring in how an NBA player can “break out” can be difficult to quantify. But for the purposes of this discussion, a breakout player would have to be someone who has shown the drive, skills and abilities that would make him carve an important role in a team’s success in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

Rookies would have to be excluded as they could all possibly emerge as solid contributors in their second year. Players who have had a roster spot in the NBA within the past five years are the best candidates to consider on this list.

The East is an intriguing source of up-and-coming NBA players. With the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and title-favorites Brooklyn Nets both playing in this conference, it will be tantalizing to see who will be the ascending players on the East roster who can help shape the conference’s playoff picture.

A quintet of rising NBA players who could affect the

Eastern Conference Playoffs

#5 Nicolas Claxton

Nicolas Claxton trying to prevent Grant Williams from driving in a playoff game.

The Brooklyn Nets could just run away with the NBA crown with an eight-man rotation that excludes any of the team’s youngsters. As skilled and as dominating the top eight players on the Nets roster are, health would be a very critical concern.

The Nets’ frontcourt is one of the oldest in the league. LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap have had serious injury histories in the past. If they can’t remain healthy, the Nets may be forced to play Kevin Durant at the 5. Playing KD at the 5 for long stretches would be brutal for the Nets. It could make or break their campaign.

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Brooklyn Nets post highlights of Day 2 at Training Camp seems like Nicolas claxton is having a really good camp 🔥🤍🖤 Brooklyn Nets post highlights of Day 2 at Training Camp seems like Nicolas claxton is having a really good camp 🔥🤍🖤 https://t.co/dxR1ouTCja

Nicolas Claxton is an excellent defender and could anchor the restricted area for the Brooklyn Nets. Claxton’s main task would be to add bulk and weight to battle some of the heftier players in the NBA like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If he meets half of his potential despite the presence of an aging frontline, Claxton would be a solid contributor to Brooklyn’s already high odds of winning it all.

#4 Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish going toe-to-toe with Khris Middleton in last year's East Finals.

Cam Reddish oozes with raw talent that is so enticing. NBA analysts and scouts have often compared him to Paul George because of his length and defense. A glimpse of what he can do when healthy was clearly seen in his Game 6 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks have been saddled with players recently recovering from injuries. De’Andre Hunter’s knee injury will take time to bounce back from. Reddish will get the right opportunity to solidify his role and become an important piece of this Atlanta team. For the Hawks to replicate last season’s Eastern Conference Finals appearance, they will have to hope and expect a Reddish break out.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far