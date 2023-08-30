5 NBA players who exemplify 'Winning plays' better than everyone else

Whether it is scoring, rebounding or defense, winning plays really matter in the NBA and the players who make them are highly sought-after.

With winning plays, we don't only refer to game winners, but really anything that can make the difference on both ends and help a team emerge victorious. A great defender and a great rebounder are also full of winning plays, even if they don't score a lot.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five NBA players from the past and present who exemplify the term 'winning plays' more than anyone else.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Marcus Smart

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Marcus Smart is a team player and a great defender. A former Defensive Player of the Year, he does everything defensively and has won the NBA Hustle Award three times.

He is great at fighting for 50-50 balls, while his ability to guard multiple positions was crucial for the Celtics when it came to deflections (2.6 last season) and charges (11 charges last season).

Boston will certainly deteriorate on defense after the departure of Marcus Smart, who will now be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

#4, Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman revolutionized the forward position with his elite defense and ability to grab rebounds even though he wasn't that tall (2.01m).

Rodman won five NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons, while claiming the top rebounder award seven times in a row (1991-1998).

Probably the best rebounder of his era, he averaged 13.1 boards in 961 games, headlined by the 18.7 rebounds he averaged in 1992 (career-high).

#3, John Stockton

It is safe to say that John Stockton is the best point guard in NBA history. He was doing everything on the floor, from scoring to dishing assists and playing excellent defense. His partnership with big man Karl Malone was legendary.

Up until now, John Stockton remains the assists leader with 15,806, and no current NBA player is expected to break this record soon. He is also on top of the all-time steals list with 3,265. Despite his stellar play, he never won the championship.

#2, Michael Jordan

Probably the best NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan was the epitome of clutch during his days with the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

He finished his legendary career with a total of nine game-winners (league-leading), six of them in the regular season and three in the playoffs. Two of these postseason game-winners (both against the Cleveland Cavaliers) helped the Bulls close out the respective series.

#1, LeBron James

Competing with Michael Jordan for the greatest of all time, LeBron James has done everything in his career.

A four-time champion and set to enter his 21st season in the league, James also leads the league in all-time scoring with 38,652 points.

Given that he has at least a couple of years left in his career, this record is not expected to break anytime soon.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)