5 NBA players expected to make a bounceback in 2023-24 season

Lauri Markkanen won the NBA's Most Improved Player award last season. Who could bounce back for a huge 2023-24 season?

There are plenty of candidates. Some players were injured last year and could come back healthy. Others have found new teams and could take off in a new setting, as Markkanen did with the Utah Jazz. Some players may have been stuck with a bad coach, minute restrictions or organizational choices that did not allow them to reach their full potential.

Let’s take a look at five potential NBA candidates to bounce back next season.

Five players who could win NBA Most Improved

#, Ben Simmons

Simmons has fallen off from his All-NBA status. He was traded in February 2022 for James Harden after struggling in the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers. He cited mental health struggles and has not found his confidence on the court.

Last season, he also struggled with a back issue, playing only 42 games after not playing in the entire 2021-22 season. He averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in his limited time.

Simmons could bounce back if he can find his defensive form and become a distributor on the offensive end. The Nets have some solid momentum, and Simmons could fit in nicely next to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson if he buys in.

Simmons could also have a big season if he finds a new home. He was rumored in many potential trades. He could be involved in a multi-team trade for Damian Lillard or ironically Harden. A new home could propel him to a more productive season.

#, Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole had a rough start to the season after getting punched in the face by Draymond Green. He still averaged 20.4 ppg and played in all 82 games. He showed out and seemingly was on the way to earning his big contract extension.

However, since the Green incident, it seemed Poole never fit back into the team. He averaged just 10.3 ppg during the playoffs. He had multiple games with awful shooting nights and looked out of sorts.

Poole was dealt to the Washington Wizards in a deal for Chris Paul. He could become the leading scorer for Washington. He will have a certified starting role and could get a lot more shots. He will have a huge opportunity to silence the doubters.

He will have to compete for shots with Kyle Kuzma potentially. However, the two could also both boost each other if they develop chemsitry quickly.

#3, LaMelo Ball

Ball injured his ankle and missed the second half of the season. He was averaging 23.3 ppg and 8.4 apg before the injury but only played in 36 games.

He will have a great opportunity to come back in a big way if he is healthy this season. He underwent a successful surgery to repair his ankle. He will be the main piece of the Hornets franchise. He will play alongside new No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

Ball will have the chance to get back to his All Star form from 2022. He also won rookie of the year in 2021.

#2, Brandon Ingram

Ingram is getting his comeback started early as he made the Team USA roster for the upcoming World Cup. He finished last season on a strong note. However, he missed a huge chunk with injuries.

Ingram averaged 24.7 ppg in 45 games last season. He will have a great bounceback season if he keeps these numbers up into a full season next year.

#1, Ja Morant

Morant is prime for a bounceback. His season will start with a 25-game suspension. He will serve the punishment for his actions involving guns on social media last season. He suffered a tarnished image.

Morant had one great game in the first round against the LA Lakers but he struggled to get back to his elite levels. He will be hungry to jump back on the path to NBA superstardom he was on before the incidents.

