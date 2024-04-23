Game 7 of an NBA playoff series is undoubtedly the most thrilling in the postseason. Win or go home, the game provides the highest stage in the playoff experience for the fans and the teams.

The Boston Celtics have played the most Game 7s in league history, going 27-9 in 36 of them, followed by the LA Lakers' 24 games. However, a handful of players have played more Game 7s than a few franchises.

Here is the list of players with the most Game 7s on their resume.

5 NBA players with most Game 7 in playoff history

#5, Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson, who played 18 seasons after being selected 10th in the 2001 NBA draft, played nine Game 7s in his career.

He played three Game 7s for the Atlanta Hawks, two each for the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat and one for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. He went 5-4 in those games.

#4, Bill Russell

The iconic Bill Russell earned 13 titles throughout his stellar career, the most of any NBA player. Russell played 10 Game 7s, all of them as a Boston Celtic, and he never lost one.

#3, Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce, considered one of the greatest Boston Celtics of all time, played 19 NBA seasons, including 15 in Boston. Pierce suited up for 10 Game 7s, going 5-5. Of the 10, he played eight as a Celtic and one each for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

Game 7 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals remains the most iconic one for Pierce. He led the Celtics with 41 points, while James had a game-high 45. The Celtics won, advancing to the conference finals and ultimately winning the championship.

#2, Al Horford

Despite not being one of the best Celtics in history, Al Horford remains synonymous with the team. Horford played 10 Game 7s, with seven in Boston (after three with the Atlanta Hawks). He is 7-3 in Game 7s, losing one as a Hawk and two as a Celtic.

#1, Ray Allen

Legendary NBA player Ray Allen carved a new path for the coming generations. During his 18-year career, the 10-time All-Star represented the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Allen has played the most Game 7s in league history, going 7-4 in 11 games. He played two with Milwaukee, two with Miami and seven with Boston.

His Game 6-winning 3-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals to force Game 7 remains the most iconic moment of his career.

