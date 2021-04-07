5 NBA players with most games of 10 or more assists

A stellar point guard is one of the hallmarks of a great NBA team. There have been many legends in the league who have mastered the art of passing the ball and running a team's offense. One of those point guards reached a major career landmark on Monday.

Veteran point guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul became only the fifth player in NBA history to record 500 games with 10 or more assists. He dished out 11 assists in the Phoenix Suns' 133-130 win over the Houston Rockets.

Paul recorded his 15th double-double of the season and his 18th game with at least 10 assists.

NBA players with most games of double-digit assists

Paul has led the NBA four times in assists per game during his career and has the most assists among active players with 10,074.

The 35-year-old is averaging 8.8 assists this season and is projected to surpass Steve Nash's record of 10,335 assists, the third-most in NBA history.

While Paul's mark of 500 games with at least 10 assists is impressive, four other point guards have managed more games with double-digit dimes in their NBA careers.

Below, we take a look at the five players with the most games with 10 or more assists in NBA history.

#5 Chris Paul - 500 games

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul is playing in his 16th NBA campaign and is averaging 9.4 assists per game in his regular-season career.

Paul has always been one of the league's best passers since he arrived in the NBA and continues to play at a high level in his mid-30s.

In his first season with the Phoenix Suns, Paul's leadership and offensive prowess have helped the team to second spot in the Western Conference standings. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

#4 Steve Nash - 509 games

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Steve Nash.

Steve Nash's passing was electrifying and the teams he played for were fun to watch due to their high-octane offense.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Nash is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He won two consecutive NBA MVP awards in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 campaigns.

Nash played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers. He managed 10 or more assists in 509 regular-season games.

#3 Magic Johnson - 520 games

Magic Johnson against the Sixers.

Arguably the greatest point guard of all time, Magic Johnson led the LA Lakers to five NBA championships in the 1980s. He was the leader of the Lakers team that was dubbed 'Showtime' due to their fast-paced and creative offense.

The three-time league MVP managed 520 games with at least 10 assists in his illustrious career. He averaged 11.2 assists in his regular-season career, the highest in NBA history.

He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 12.3 assists per game, also the highest in league history.

#2 Jason Kidd - 569 games

Kidd after the Dallas Mavericks won the 2011 NBA Finals.

Jason Kidd was a great offensive weapon during his NBA career, and his passing was certainly his best asset. Kidd had 569 games with 10 or more assists in the regular season and finished his career with 12,091 assists.

Kidd led the New Jersey Nets to two consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. Late in his career, he won his only NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kidd averaged 8.7 assists per game in the regular season and led the league in assists five times in his career.

#1 John Stockton - 863 games

Stockton with the Utah Jazz in 2003.

John Stockton might be the owner of the hardest record to break in the NBA.

The Hall of Fame point guard is the league's all-time leader in assists with 15,806 - 3,715 more than the next-best mark. He also has the most games with double-digit assists in league history with 863.

Stockton, along with Karl Malone, led the Utah Jazz to the playoffs in 19 consecutive seasons. The point guard also holds the record for most steals in NBA history with 3,265.

Stockton averaged 10.5 assists per game in the regular season and 10.1 in the postseason, both second-best in NBA history.

