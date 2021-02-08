5 NBA players with the most games of 10+ three-pointers made

Despite the Golden State Warriors' recent 134-132 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen Curry had another nuclear game offensively with 57 points and 11 three-pointers.

Curry's three-point shooting continues to amaze everyone in the NBA globe, and his 2020-21 NBA season has been tremendous on a Warriors' team that is not the most talented.

In this article, we will review the five players with the most games of at least 10 three-pointers made.

5 NBA players with most games of at least 10 three-pointers made

The NBA's approach to the three-point line has definitely changed since the inception of the three-pointer (1979) until now.

We have a league driven by three-point shots at the moment, and it is fun to watch players like Curry performing at the highest level.

There have been 57 games in NBA history where a player made at least 10 three-pointers. Let us take a look at the five players with the most such games.

#1 Stephen Curry - 16 games with 10+ three-pointers made

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

No surprises here. The greatest shooter in NBA history leads this ranking by an incredible margin. Stephen Curry has had 16 games with at least 10 three-pointers in NBA history.

Out of the 57 times a player has hit 10 threes or more, Curry has 16 of those, while the other players have not reached even 10.

Curry's shooting is simply fantastic. He ranks second in NBA history with 2606 three-pointers and counting.

His first game with at least 10 three-pointers came on February 27, 2013, when he made 11 threes in a 54-point effort against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In the last eight seasons, Curry has had 10+ threes in 15 games.

#2 Klay Thompson - 5 games with 10+ three-pointers made

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors.

This is not a surprise either. Klay Thompson's shooting can be as hot as any other player in NBA history, and his pretty jump shot is very effective.

Thompson has made 42% of his 4291 attempts from deep since he entered the NBA in 2011, and he can have an incredibly high number of points just from his catch-and-shoot abilities.

Thompson has had five games with at least 10 threes made in his NBA career, and he is also the record-holder for most three-pointers made in a single game with 14 (against the Chicago Bulls on October 29, 2018).