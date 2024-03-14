5 NBA players with highest ppg in 2024 without free throws ft. Kyrie Irving

Free throw shooting has been one way for NBA players to boost their scoring stats, but some may not need to go to the charity stripe to bring up their average. With the amount of scoring in the league right now, some scorers get their points with fewer free throws.

Here's a list off NBA players who have the highest points per game average without free throws in the 2023-24 season.

Five NBA players with the highest scoring averages without free throws in the 2023-24 season

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 23.1 points

The ring leader of the OKC Thunder has been in the conversation for MVP honors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points in 64 games this season and is scoring 23.1 points per game without free throws.

What's more amazing is that SGA only does 1.3 3-pointers, making a bulk of his made shots on 2-pointers.

#4 Stephen Curry - 23.4 points

Steph Curry continues to dazzle the NBA with his outside shooting, averaging 26.9 points in 59 games this season.

He also sinks almost five 3-pointers in 12.9 attempts per game. Having a remarkable 92% free throw shooting makes him a threat to be fouled, but Curry makes it up with his impeccable long-range sniping.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 23.6 points

The "Greek Freak" has been a running freight train whenever he attacks the basket. His strength helps him achieve his goal in getting close to the rim for higher percentage shots.

His scoring average this season is at 30.8 points and 23.6 without free throws. Some say that the former NBA MVP needs to develop a jump shot, but why fix something if it's not broken?

#2 Kyrie Irving - 23.8 points

From an unstoppable battering ram getting to the rim with Giannis Antetokounmpo, we go to a player who eludes the defense well to generate his shot.

Kyrie Irving is just too quick to catch while being a pain to foul, with his 90.1% shooting. He averages 25.2 points in 44 games this season and 23.8 of those are not from free throws.

#1 Luka Doncic - 27.8 points

The league already knows that Luka Doncic is an offensive force and also a stat stuffer. What's more amazing is that the Slovenian star is the leading scorer in the NBA right now with 34.3 points and does 27.8 points without free throws.