5 NBA players hit with ACL injuries ahead of 2025-26 season with Fred VanVleet as latest victim

Ahead of the new NBA season, Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet reportedly suffered a torn ACL on Monday. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the former champion with the Toronto Raptors might miss the 2025-26 season due to the injury.VanVleet tore his ACL while participating in the Rockets' minicamp in the Bahamas, according to Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko, and is expected to undergo surgery this week. He becomes the latest player to fall prey to an ACL injury, which has a longer recovery time.Let’s take a closer look at other NBA players who have been victims of an ACL injury.5 NBA players hit with ACL injuries ahead of 2025-26 season#1. Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last season, which was part of the Dallas Mavericks’ injury-ravaged season. He has undergone surgery and is currently undergoing rehab, where he is reportedly making progress.Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings - Source: ImagnIrving is reportedly expected to miss the start of the new NBA season and a possible mid-season, around January, target has been mentioned, depending on if his recovery goes very well.#2. Grant Williams (Charlotte Hornets)Another victim to a torn ACL is Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams. He tore his right ACL, plus a meniscus and an associated knee injury, in November 2024, which ended his 2024-25 season.Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2), who is recovering from his ACL repair, is seen during pre game warm ups - Source: ImagnAhead of the 2025-26 NBA season, he is still in rehab and in a return-to-play process as training camp approaches. Team sources have indicated that he remains on a long road back and won’t be available immediately for early-season rotation.#3. Saddiq BeyNew Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey missed last season as a result of a torn left ACL he sustained in March 2024. Multiple roster and injury reports have noted that Bey completed rehab and is expected to be available for Opening Night of the 2025-26 NBA season, and is currently listed as day-to-day.If cleared, Bey is expected to be an available wing option. He could reclaim a rotation role, while teams will likely monitor his minutes early for a potential trade, as usual, after an ACL return.#4. Thomas Sorber (OKC Thunder)OKC Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber’s start to life in the league isn’t going as planned. He reportedly tore the ACL in his right knee during a team workout.The Thunder announced that he will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season while recovering from surgery. The 15th pick of the 2025 draft’s absence will force the defending champions to look for alternatives with the new season getting closer.#5. Moritz (Moe) WagnerOrlando Magic center Moritz Wagner suffered an ACL injury in his left knee injury in December 2024. The former Michigan Wolverines star is reportedly expected to miss a substantial portion of the 2025-26 NBA season as he recovers from the injuryHe is currently listed as day-to-day, but according to most reports, the consensus is an extended absence. The Magic will aim to manage his return conservatively as he’s not counted on for immediate heavy minutes at the season start.