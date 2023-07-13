5 NBA players (including Ben Simmons) who’ll receive the biggest rating drops in NBA 2K24

The newest edition of the famed NBA 2K franchise is releasing on Sept. 8. With NBA 2K24, comes newly updated player ratings.
Each player in the game receives a rating out of 100 based on their skill level. The ratings often generate online debate about which players are overrated and underrated.
The new ratings also allow for a chance to see which players faced a massive drop off. Ben Simmons is one of those players who suffered a drop in rating. He struggled to see the floor last season and his stock went down.
Let’s take a look at five NBA stars, including Simmons, who saw their ratings drop in the new edition of NBA 2K.
No. 5 - Karl-Anthony Towns (3 points)
Towns suffered injuries for much of last season. He only played in 29 regular-season games. His 3-point percentage dropped from 41.0% to 36.6. His 2K rating dipped from 89 to 86 overall. He fell from the 17th ranked player in the league to 44th.
No. 4 - Rudy Gobert (4 points)
Towns’ teammate in Minnesota also saw a big dip. Gobert struggled a bit to find his role with the Timberwolves. His 2K rating dropped from 88 to 84. He slipped from ranked 21st to 54th. His points and rebounds average dropped as well. He went from 15.6 ppg and 14.7 rpg to 13.4 ppg and 11.6 rpg.
No. 3 - Derrick Rose (5 points)
Rose’s rating dropped from 81 to 76. He fell from the 87th best player to outside the top 100. He struggled to see the floor last season as he was benched from the rotation midseason. He only played in 27 games with zero starts. He averaged 5.6 ppg.
No. 2 - Kyle Lowry (5 points)
Lowry was another former All-Star veteran who took a tumble down the ratings. His rating dropped from 82 to 77. He fell outside the top 100 after being ranked 82nd last year. Lowry posted his lowest scoring average since 2010. He averaged 11.2 ppg last season with the Miami Heat.
No. 1 - Ben Simmons (5 points)
Simmons and his struggles in the league continued last season. His rating dropped from 83 to 78. He was the 57th best player in NBA 2K23. He is now outside the top 100 on 2K24. He only played in 42 games in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 6.9 ppg.
