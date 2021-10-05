5 NBA players who could be out of the league if they don't perform well in the 2021-22 season

While we have been celebrating the extraordinary talents of the NBA thus far, it's only fair to highlight the players who have been having an exceptionally hard time. Players who might exit the league if they don't show some sort of improvement in their game in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Below are five players who might be playing their final season in the NBA.

#1 Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Chicago Bulls goes after a loose ball in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Otto Porter Jr. was chosen by the Washington Wizards in 2013 as the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft. He spent six seasons with the Wizards averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 384 appearances. His debut season with the Wizards was somewhat anticlimactic as he was known to be one of the best college players, but only averaged 2.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game in 37 appearances made off the bench.

In his debut game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he fielded 14 minutes off the bench and recorded no points in a 109-105 overtime loss suffered by the Wizards. In his final season with the Wizards, he registered a career-high 14.7 points and 6.4 assists.

Since 2018, Porter has sat out more games than he has featured in, due to multiple injuries. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2018, where he spent three seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic. He has only featured in three games for the Magic as he was out due to a knee injury.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater It's a confirmed veteran minimum deal for Otto Porter with the Warriors. @ChrisBHaynes first. Career 40% shooter from 3 with a bit more to his offensive game. Can rebound and guard the wing a bit. Has struggled to stay on floor tough. Only 14 and 28 games the last two seasons. It's a confirmed veteran minimum deal for Otto Porter with the Warriors. @ChrisBHaynes first. Career 40% shooter from 3 with a bit more to his offensive game. Can rebound and guard the wing a bit. Has struggled to stay on floor tough. Only 14 and 28 games the last two seasons.

The six-foot-eight small forward signed a veteran's minimum deal with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. His retainment will be highly dependent on his performance in the coming season, but it does look like Porter is far spent and will be exiting the league.

#2 Al-Farouq Aminu

Al-Farouq Aminu #2 of the Orlando Magic shows confusion at an official's call while facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2nd quarter at Amway Center on October 23, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The Los Angeles Clippers No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft, Al-Farouq Aminu, had an injury spell that has kept him on the sidelines for most of the previous two seasons. He has represented 6 franchises in the NBA, including the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and most recently joined the San Antonio Spurs.

Aminu was at his best with the Blazers averaging a career-high 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2015-16 NBA season. Before his trade to the Bulls, Aminu spent 2 seasons with the Magic, he registered a career-low of 4.3 points per game with a field goal accuracy of 29.1% on his debut season with the Magic.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Al-Farouq Aminu on competing for a roster spot and the uncertainty of his situation:"Man, this is the NBA. It is basketball...We understand the business. I remember a vet told me, ‘Control what you can control.’ All I can do is put out max effort." Al-Farouq Aminu on competing for a roster spot and the uncertainty of his situation:"Man, this is the NBA. It is basketball...We understand the business. I remember a vet told me, ‘Control what you can control.’ All I can do is put out max effort."

Since his final season with the Blazers in 2018-19, his career has taken a downward spiral and he might never get back to his prime. He could be on his way out of the league if the season goes poorly.

