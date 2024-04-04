5 NBA players with lowest career average while dropping a 50-point game  

Detroit Pistons point guard Malachi Flynn joined the 50-point club of NBA players as he came off the bench to drop 50 points in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

Flynn came into the game averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds and erupted against the Hawks'paltry defense to get the Pistons close to striking distance. However, it wasn't enough, as Atlanta hung on to their lead and staved off Detroit's fourth-quarter rally.

What was interesting about Flynn's performance was that he was one of the players in the league with low career averages leading up to the contest. On that note, here's a look at five NBA players with low averages while dropping 50 points in a game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NBA players with the lowest career average while dropping a 50-point game

#5 Malachi Flynn

Malachi Flynn has played six seasons in the NBA. He spent four seasons with the Toronto Raptors and averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

He later spent a season with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Pistons. Overall, he has played 206 games in the league, averaging 5.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

#4 Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross had his best career game when he notched up 51 points against the LA Clippers on Jan. 25, 2014. Back then, he plied his trade for the Toronto Raptors and spent five seasons with the franchise.

He spent seven years with the Orlando Magic and one with the Phoenix Suns. The F/G had his best seasons with the Magic, averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. He ended his NBA career with averages of 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.

#3 Corey Brewer

Although he was considered a star and a future talent in College, Corey Brewer didn't set the NBA on fire and became a role player for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brewer, a career scorer of 9.1 points per game, had a game to remember, as he averaged 51 points in a 112-110 Timberwolves win over the Houston Rockets. he shot 19-30 from the field and made 11-of-15 free throws to hit the 50-point mark. He ended his run with 8.7 points and 2.8 assists.

#2 Walt Wesley

Walt Wesley plied his trade for multiple teams during his time in the NBA. He played for the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His best game was with the Cavaliers, as he dropped 50 points on his first team, the Cincinnati Royals on Feb. 19, 1971. Overall, he averaged 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 590 career games.

#1 Tracy Murray

Tracy Murray was another NBA journeyman with stints across six teams in 14 seasons in the league.

A role player who came off the bench, he had a night to remember on Feb. 10, 1998 when the Washington Wizards played the Golden State Warriors. In his first start of the season, Murray was off for 50 points on 18-of-29 shooting.

His career numbers though are that of a role player with regulated minutes, as he averaged just 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.