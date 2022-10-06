5 NBA players who have appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry & more

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has been one of the most popular late-night TV shows since it debuted back in 2014. The show has featured countless celebrity guests over the years from the sports and entertainment world.

Many of the NBA’s top stars, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, have appeared on the show, much to the delight of basketball fans.

On that note, here are five of the most memorable guest segments involving NBA players on the "Tonight Show."

#1 LeBron James plays “Faceketball” with Jimmy Fallon

LeBron James made a guest appearance on the "Tonight Show" in 2015 to promote his movie, "Trainwreck." Fallon took the opportunity to introduce James to the game of "Faceketball."

The game involved James and Fallon taking turns shooting mini basketballs into small basketball nets attached to each other’s heads. The first to score three points would win the game, with dunking allowed on the third point.

Fallon took a 2-1 lead before James tied it up. This prompted Fallon to finish with a Michael Jordanesque dunk on James’ mini hoop. James later ended the game by dunking two balls into Fallon's hoop.

#2 Jimmy Fallon’s random object shootout with Denzel Washington and Steph Curry

In 2017, Jimmy Fallon did a segment with legendary actor Denzel Washington in which Stephen Curry later featured as a guest. In the segment, Washington and Fallon competed in a basketball shooting contest using random objects, including a bowl of cranberry sauce and a “He Got Game” VHS tape.

Both Fallon and Washington missed their attempts at scoring a butternut squash and a skateboard. They then both scored points using cranberry sauce and legal documents. The score was tied at 2-2 heading into the final shot, which would be with a VHS tape.

Fallon jokingly faked a wrist injury and had NBA champion Steph Curry replace him.

Curry started by cashing the squash as a warmup shot. Denzel Washington then missed the go-ahead shot with a VHS tape. This left Curry with a chance to win the shootout. However, Fallon and Washington jokingly double-teamed Curry, causing him to miss the shot.

#3 Kevin Durant admits that he plays NBA 2K15 as LeBron James

Back in 2014, Jimmy Fallon invited Kevin Durant on the show to discuss the two-time champion being the cover athlete for the NBA 2K15 video game.

Fallon asked Durant if he was any good at the game, with Durant claiming he was.

“I’m really good. I’ve been playing for 15 years, I have to be pretty good,” Durant said.

Durant then described in detail how seriously he takes the video game. Fallon later asked Durant if he played as himself in the game.

“No, that’s kind of arrogant,” Durant said with a straight face.

This prompted Fallon to question Durant as to which player he uses.

“Alright, LeBron,” Durant jokingly admitted.

#4 Blake Griffin demonstrates why post-game interviews make athletes sound stupid

In an interview in 2019, Blake Griffin spoke about his trade to the Detroit Pistons as well as his love for comedy. Griffin also explained how he got into standup comedy.

He later did a humorous skit with Jimmy Fallon which depicted why post-game interviews make NBA players sound 'stupid'. During the skit, Griffin made Fallon run on the spot before stopping him when he looked tired. He then immediately pretended to ask Fallon questions like an NBA sideline reporter.

It was a very short but effective way to mock post-game interviews.

#5 Russell Westbrook reacts to his NBA 2K20 player rating

Russell Westbrook appeared on the "Tonight Show" after his trade to the Houston Rockets in 2019. Westbrook talked about the trade as well as his personal life.

When Fallon asked Westbrook if he would ever grow a beard like his teammate James Harden, the mercurial guard said:

“Well, see, this is the problem. I’ve never shaved in my life. So what I got is what I got."

Fallon then showed Westbrook a picture of what he would look like with a beard like Harden's.

“It ain’t bad … Only if I could grow it,” Westbrook responded with a smile.

Later, Fallon showed Westbrook an image of his NBA 2K20 player rating of 90. Fallon then asked Westbrook if it was a good rating.

"I feel like they're clapping because it’s good, but to me, it doesn’t mean sh*t,” Westbrook joked as he threw the picture away.

