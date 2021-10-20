5 NBA players who might perform below expectations in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is here, and fans are excited to see how their favorite teams and players will perform. While many are expected to put in All-Star caliber performances, they might not reach the heights expected of them.

Although basketball is a team sport, individual players are sometimes responsible for carrying their teams year after year. The Chicago Bulls had their best years in franchise history thanks to the brilliance of one of the greatest players in basketball history, Michael Jordan. He led them to six championships in eight years, and they have not made the NBA Finals since then.

If a player whose team looks to for production underperforms, it could mar their campaign in that season. That is why superstars are expected to give it their all every time they step on the hardwood in order to give their teams the best chance of winning.

With that said, here are five NBA players who might perform below expectations in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Klay Thompson

The NBA community is earnestly looking forward to the reunion of the Splash Brothers, but it might not be as glamorous as we anticipate.

Klay Thompson is scheduled to return sometime in December following a two-year absence from the league.

With Thompson in the team, the Golden State Warriors made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. They failed to reach the playoffs in the two seasons he was absent. His presence will undoubtedly be a significant boost for the Warriors' 2021-22 campaign.

However, missing out on action for that long will take a toll on the sharpshooter, and it might take a while for him to hit top form. While the bar is not that high considering his long absence, he might not contribute to the team's production on both ends of the court.

On offense, he is more of a catch-and-shoot guy, so he might not have so many issues scoring the basket. Unfortunately, he might struggle to move effectively on defense, an area where he previously thrived at. Thompson patrolled the paint for the Warriors while Draymond Green took care of the interior defense.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan joined the Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA offseason through a sign-and-trade deal to partner with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

With the way the team is set up, all signs point to an exciting 2021-22 NBA season for the Bulls. However, a lot will rest on DeRozan's performance.

The veteran has played several roles throughout his career and has always been a high-volume scorer. His production will be valuable to the Bulls and will play a significant role in their success or failure story in the 2021-22 NBA season.

There are several scoring options for this Chicago Bulls team, but DeRozan will need to pull his weight for the team to achieve success. Expectations are high for him and the Bulls, so missing out on the playoffs might be seen as a poor season for the team.

