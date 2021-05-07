5 NBA players who could overtake Kobe Bryant's game-high of 81 points 

On 22nd March 2006, the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant shocked the entire sporting world when he dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in a regular-season game. To this date, it is regarded as one of the greatest single-game performances by an NBA player ever.

The Black Mamba shot 28-of-46 that included 7-of-13 from the 3-point range and an 18-of-20 from the free-throw line. When asked about the spectacle he had put up, Kobe had this to say:

“That was something that just happened. It’s tough to explain. It’s just one of those things. It really hasn’t, like, set in for me. It’s about the `W,’ that’s why I turned it on. It turned into something special. To sit here and say I grasp what happened, that would be lying.”

Top 5 NBA players that can surpass Kobe Bryant's milestone of 81 points in a single game

It's been 15 years to Kobe's incredible spectacle of 81 points. Even though we have witnessed some terrific performances in the past decade, none have been able to surpass the sheer perfection of Kobe's 81-point game.

However, there are a few players who certainly possess the ability to go past Kobe Bryant's record. Let's have a look at 5 such players.

Some honorable mentions that could not be included in the following list are Jayson Tatum, who recently had a career-high 60 points, 4x NBA Champion and Finals MVP LeBron James, 2x NBA Champion and currently one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA, Kevin Durant.

5. Damian Lillard

NBA 2020-21 season average: 28.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 7.6 APG

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard has time and again showcased exceptional skills on the court, whether it be his long-range 3s or his ability to score in the extreme clutch moments of the match. Dame is an extraordinary leader with great play-making ability, and has carried his team on his shoulders for years, especially towards the post-season.

Damian Lillard is no.6 on the list for the most number of 60-point games by an NBA player. Lillard has had 3 such games, which makes him part of an elite club that includes the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

During the last 2019-20 NBA season, the 6x All-Star had a six-game stretch in which he averaged a jaw-dropping 48.8 PPG. This was followed by some great post-season performances in the Orlando Bubble as he averaged 24.3 PPG with an FG% of 40 despite dislocating his index finger.

4. Devin Booker

NBA 2020-21 season average: 25.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 4.4 APG

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker, at the raw age of 20, dropped 70 points in a loss against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden as he shot 53.5% from the field and 92.3% from the free-throw line.The Phoenix Suns were 8-0 in the 2020 NBA Bubble in Orlando, with Booker averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 6.0 APG.

In the current 2020-21 season, the Suns, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, are currently tied with the Utah Jazz for the 1st seed in the Western Conference. As a result, they have clinched their first playoff berth in 10 seasons.

3. Klay Thompson

NBA 2018-19 season average: 21.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Though Klay Thompson has missed the last two NBA seasons due to catastrophic injuries, there is no denying the fact that he is one of the best shooters in the history of the league.

The 3-time NBA Champion has proven on various occasions that once he gets hot, there is literally nothing that the opposing team can do to stop him. In two such notable instances, he scored 60 points on 11 dribbles in 29 minutes against the Indiana Pacers and dropped 37 points in a single quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Klay also holds the record for most number of 3s in a game with 14. It came against the Chicago Bulls when he went 14-of-24 from beyond the arc.

2. James Harden

NBA 2020-21 season average: 25.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 10.9 APG

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is the reigning 3-time scoring champion and a former league MVP. In his 9 seasons with the Houston Rockets, he shot 44.3% from the field and 36.2% from the 3-point line.

James Harden is only the 4th player in NBA history to have hundred 40-point games. In the 2018-19 season, he had one of the greatest streaks in NBA history of thirty-two consecutive games with at least 30 points. He is also tied at the 3rd position with NBA legend Michael Jordan for the most 60-point games in NBA history.

James Harden had 28 points and decided NOT TO SHOOT to snap his streak of 32 straight games with 30 points or more 🤔 (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/hXFpHSRzug — Overtime (@overtime) February 26, 2019

Currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Harden has won 27 of the 34 games he has played so far, putting up 12 triple-doubles in the process.

1. Stephen Curry

NBA 2020-21 season average: 31.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 5.7 APG

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The baby-faced assassin is currently in the best phase of his career and has even slipped into the MVP conversation this year.

The former 2-time NBA MVP has been on a record-breaking spree since the beginning of April 2021, averaging 37.3 PPG. Curry has been shooting 51.8% from the field and 46.6% from the 3-point line. He is on an 11-straight game streak with 30+ points.

Stephen Curry had a historic month of April. pic.twitter.com/UtgkMk11NY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 30, 2021

The 3-time NBA Champion also surpassed NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the Warriors' scoring leader in April. He also broke the record for most number of 3s in a calendar month with ninety-six 3s in April. Curry had a career-high 62-points this season against the Portland Trail Blazers and is also currently at the top of the scoring leader board.