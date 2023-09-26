5 NBA players with most points no turnovers from last season (LeBron James features twice)

LeBron James is preparing to head into year 21, and based on the numbers from last season, the future Hall of Famer is just as efficient as ever.

Luka Doncic was recently named in an anonymous poll by 15 NBA scouts, executives and coaches as most likely to be the league's top player in five years. However, James' efficiency, in comparison, is stunning.

According to the numbers, Doncic had an impressive season where he ranked first for most points scored without a turnover. Despite that, James features on the list twice, marking another historic achievement for the four-time champ.

With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, the statistics from last season paint an interesting picture. With a higher pace of play, the opportunity for big swings in momentum has risen significantly, meaning that efficiency is more important than ever.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five NBA players with the most points scored without a turnover.

Note: Points scored without a turnover stats carry over from game to game meaning if a player scored 12 points without a turnover in the fourth quarter of a game, and then scored another 30 without a turnover in the following game, they would accumulate 42 points without a turnover.

Five efficient NBA players who scored the most points without turning the ball over last season featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell

#5(tie): Donovan Mitchell/LeBron James – 46 points

LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell both tied for the fifth spot on the list, with both men scoring 46 straight points without a turnover. Of course, with James featuring on the list again, this section will focus on Mitchell, who is hoping for a big year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game with the franchise last season, Mitchell is eager to keep the momentum rolling this season. Although the Cavaliers came up short of making the Eastern Conference finals, the hope is the team can build chemistry and Mitchell's efficiency will continue.

Steph Curry

#4: Stephen Curry – 47 points

Stephen Curry, just like LeBron James, proved that, despite being an aging veteran, he still has a high-efficiency rating. In a season that saw Curry average 3.2 turnovers per game, a figure on par with his career average of 3.1 tpg, it's safe to say Chef Curry isn't slowing down yet.

As he and the Golden State Warriors look to recapture another NBA title, the team will certainly need some more stretches with efficiency going forward.

LeBron James

#3: LeBron James – 48 points

LeBron James had an impressive stretch last season where he scored 46 straight points without turning the ball over once, and 48 points without a turnover. In what was his 20th season, the fact that he appears not once, but twice, on the list has left many fans and analysts stunned.

On top of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, James also demonstrated that his efficiency hasn't declined either.

Lauri Markkanen

#2: Lauri Markkanen – 49 points

The Finnisher, Lauri Markkanen, had a breakout year with the Utah Jazz after a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2021-22 season. In addition to earning All-Star honors last season, Markkanen also notably averaged a career-high 25.6 ppg.

As part of his impressive stretch, Markkanen also managed to score 49 straight points without a turnover, earning him some serious respect. The Utah Jazz will be hoping to start the 2023-24 season off hot like they did last season.

Luka Doncic

#1: Luka Doncic – 51 points

Standing in a league of his own is Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks standout eager to capture his first NBA title. Last season saw Doncic score 51 straight points without a turnover, making him the only player to score more than 50 points without recording a turnover.

Although Doncic and the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs, he averaged a career-high 32.4 ppg while maintaining a high usage rating. With Kyrie Irving back and a number of role players added to the roster, Doncic will be looking to make a big return to the playoffs this year.

As the pace of play continues to increase across the NBA, efficiency remains critical to the success of teams. With players like Doncic thriving in a heliocentric offensive scheme that sees him serve as the team's primary ballhandler, it's clear that there is room for efficiency even at a higher pace of play.

On the flip side, while LeBron James has slowed down physically in the later stages of his career and has relied more and more on finesse, it's clear his efficiency hasn't declined.