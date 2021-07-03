5 NBA players who showcased All-Star potential during the 2020-21 season

Every season, the NBA hosts an All-Star weekend where the league's superstars come together for a friendly game of basketball as the main event. Featuring in this event is an honor, as it is a clear indication that your abilities are being recognized.

While most players never get to feature in one, every youngster coming into the NBA is hoping to make it to the All-Star list sometime before the end of their careers. LeBron James has the third-most All-Star appearances in the NBA and is the only active player on the top 20 list.

With age on his side and the yearly introduction of new talent, there might be a new set of stars that will impress enough to make their first All-Star appearance. Numerous talents have shown potential in the 2020-21 NBA season and might be up for consideration in the 2021-22 season if they can continue to develop their skills.

That said, here are five players who showcased All-Star potential during the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. showed much improvement in his second active season. His game has evolved, and he fits into his new role perfectly. He created several scoring options for the Denver Nuggets and was the beneficiary of several of Nikola Jokic's dimes.

Michael Porter Jr. is becoming a star right before our eyes…



Stats from his last 4:



◽️(4/23): 26 PTS | 5 REB | 7-14 3P

◽️(4/24): 39 PTS | 6 REB | 8-12 3P

◽️(4/26): 31 PTS | 7 REB | 3-6 3P

◽️(4/28): 28 PTS | 8 REB | 3-8 3P



Averaging 31.0 PPG on 57% FG and 52.5% 3P 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SOiWCcroTZ — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) April 29, 2021

The case for him to be an All-Star is not super strong at this stage, but his performance in the 2020-21 season has shown that the forward is one for the future. He finished the season with an average of 19 points per game and 7.3 rebounds.

Michael was instrumental in the Nuggets' run in the 2021 NBA playoffs. His contribution ensured the team made a somewhat deep run without Jamal Murray.

#4 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball won the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year award after an explosive run all-season long with the Charlotte Hornets. However, Ball could not join the league of rookies that made the All-Star game.

Ball featured in only 51 games for the Hornets and started 31. But he managed to influence the game even better than a few starters. He finished the season with an average of 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals.

LaMelo Ball in his first 5 NBA Starts:



22.6 PPG

6.6 APG

6.0 RPG

44 FG%

51 3P%

89 FT%



This kid is special. 🔥🔥



(stats via @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/FQoA848bT1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 9, 2021

Although making the All-Star list is no easy feat, the 19-year-old registered stellar displays that are enough to at least put him in the conversation. He came into the league with an edge and will make the list sooner rather than later if he continues to be as explosive.

