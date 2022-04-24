×
5 NBA players who own soccer teams 

LeBron James during a Liverpool game.
Modified Apr 24, 2022 03:32 AM IST
Listicle

The NBA is the best basketball league in the world. The sport has become a global game and it continues to expand. However, it's still not as big as the most popular sport in the world, association football or soccer.

But some NBA players are starting to embrace the sport, with international players leading the charge. Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic support Real Madrid, while Giannis Antetokounmpo loves Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reminder: the current best NBA Player 🇨🇲@JoelEmbiid is a die hard fan of @RealMadrid, @Cristiano & @KMbappe (also with Cameroon origins) 😎📸 Meeting at Cardiff for the 2017 #UCL Final: https://t.co/o2SrXc9n2B

With these players also earning a lot of money, they can invest to grow their brand. Some players have even bought shares of soccer clubs around the world. Here are five players who own soccer teams.

#5 James Harden - Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash

James Harden of the Houston Dynamo. (Photo: NBA.com)
James Harden played eight full seasons with the Houston Rockets. He became an icon of the city, and in 2019, he put his stamp on the city's sporting culture. Harden acquired a 5% stake in the Houston Dynamo of the Major League Soccer and the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League.

However, Harden demanded a trade from the Rockets two years later and was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. He now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, but still has a minority stake in the Dynamo and Dash.

"This is my city and I'm here to stay"@JHarden13 holding it down for H-Town twitter.com/HoustonDynamo/…

#4 Kevin Durant - Philadelphia Union

Kevin Durant of the Philadelphia Union. (Photo: Major League Soccer)
Just like his former teammate James Harden, Kevin Durant purchased a 5% stake in an MLS team. Durant became a minority owner of the Philadelphia Union in 2020.

The Union called KD an investor and community partner, through a partnership with the superstar's Thirty Five Ventures. Durant said:

"I'm excited to partner with the Philadelphia Union for years to come. My team and I connected instantly with the Union coaching staff and leadership, as well as the team's story."
NBA star Kevin Durant has officially purchased a 5% stake in the MLS franchise Philadelphia Union. (via @PhilaUnion) https://t.co/OBG0RtzvKW

#3 Magic Johnson - LA FC

Magic Johnson of LAFC. (Photo: Sporting News)
LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has become an investor and businessman since retiring from the NBA. Johnson has ownership stakes with the LA Dodgers of Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

In 2016, Johnson became a co-owner of MLS' LA FC. Johnson joined personalities such as comedian Will Ferrell, former MLB player Nomar Garciaparra and USWNT legend Mia Hamm.

The @LAFC fan section is going crazy for @MagicJohnson 🤯⚽️ https://t.co/iR5ITeg9Jr

#2 Steve Nash - Vancouver Whitecaps FC and RCD Mallorca

Steve Nash of the Vancouver Whitecaps. (Photo: Major League Soccer)
Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash could have had a career in soccer. He's a lifelong fan of Tottenham Hotspur and co-owns a couple of soccer clubs. Nash has been one of four owners of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the MLS since 2009.

Seven years later, Nash became part of a group led by Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who bought RCD Mallorca from Spain's second division. During their ownership, Mallorca has been promoted to the La Liga twice, in 2019 and 2021.

Steve Nash, Mallorca idmanında.https://t.co/GBqpHTqvHX

#1 LeBron James - Liverpool FC

LeBron James of Liverpool. (Photo: The Times)
LeBron James is possibly the most famous NBA player in the world today. Early in his career, James invested some of his earnings in Liverpool FC, one of the biggest soccer clubs in England. James has owned a 2% stake since 2011, when he paid $6.5 million.

Fast forward more than a decade and Liverpool has regained its popularity and success. They won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the English Premier League in 2020. LeBron's $6.5 million is now worth $44 million, as per Marca.

July: Liverpool win the Premier LeagueOctober: Lakers win the #NBAFinalsAnother trophy for @KingJames this year 🏆 https://t.co/qZEI9MYkFC

Edited by Adam Dickson

