5 NBA players with the most technical fouls in the 2020-21 NBA season

It is near impossible to play a game to its conclusion in the NBA without an incident leading to a technical foul. In the 2020-21 season, a total of 205 technical fouls were committed.

While protests are allowed, NBA officials do not condone disrespect or profanity. The inability of players to keep their emotions in check has led to a good number of them getting hit with a T.

A rule change that was effected after the 2000-01 NBA season stipulated that players automatically get a one-game ban if they reach 16 Ts in a single season. Once that mark is reached, every additional two technical fouls also prompt an automatic suspension.

Furthermore, players are fined $2,000 for the first five technical fouls they receive in a season. The fine increases to $3,000 from the sixth to the tenth and is consistent for the next range (11-15). However, the 16th technical foul draws a fine of $5,000 added to the suspension.

On that note, here's a look at the five NBA players who were hit with the most Ts in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Devin Booker - 12 technical fouls

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns argues a call with referee James Williams (#60)

Devin Booker had a huge season, undoubtedly the best of his NBA career so far, in 2020-21. His partnership with Chris Paul yielded rich dividends for the Phoenix Suns, as it led the team to their first NBA Finals in decades.

However, it was not a smooth journey to the Finals, as he got whistled for the most technical fouls of his career. He got called for technicals a career-high 12 times, resulting in a total fine of $47,000.

The NBA is a highly intense game, and Booker was quick to show his emotions on occasion. In a regular-season game against the LA Lakers, he was ejected for getting T'd up twice in the same game. He got payback, so to speak, as he played a significant role in ending the Lakers' 2021 NBA playoffs journey in Round 1.

#4 Draymond Green - 13 technical fouls

Draymond Green (#23) of the Golden State Warriors complains to referee Derrick Collins (#11) after being called for a foul.

Draymond Green has a hard time holding in his frustrations on the court, which has landed him in a lot of trouble in the past. In the 2020-21 NBA season, he accumulated 13 technical fouls that cost him $35,000.

Referees have had to deal with Green's yelling on several occasions, to the point he was accidentally given a technical foul, as he went off on a teammate for a poor play. Nevertheless, he is an invaluable member of the Golden State Warriors' roster for his defensive prowess.

