5 NBA players who've made the most three-pointers since the 2010-11 season

The NBA introduced the three-point line in the 1979-80 season. At a distance of 22 feet at the corners and 23 feet and nine inches around, the three-point line became the territory from where smaller guards could potentially score and open up the floor.

Although the NBA had seen great shooters in the past, the three-point line had been a tertiary option. For a long time, the game had been dominated by big men in the paint who took high-percentage shots. Teams would have role players who were three-point specialists or three-and-D players, but these were never star-caliber individuals.

It was only in recent years that this changed. The three-point shot is now the most lethal weapon in the game, with teams attempting over 30 three-point shots per game.

As the game continues to change and the value of the three-point shot increases, here are five NBA players who've made the most three-pointers since the 2010-11 season.

#1 Stephen Curry

This name should come as no surprise. Stephen Curry is one of the most popular names in the NBA and is widely regarded as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

Curry is the face of the modern NBA. Pulling up for a three-pointer on a fastbreak was nonsensical before he started making them.

Lethal from the moment he enters the opposing half, Stephen Curry's shooting changed a generation's approach to the game.

"CURRY, WAY DOWNTOWN... BANG! BANG! OH WHAT A SHOT FROM CURRY!!"



On this day 5 years ago, Steph Curry crossed halfcourt in OT and called game from DEEP! #NBAVaultpic.twitter.com/x2PE0LQqfr — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 27, 2021

Over the course of the decade, Curry has made 2,666 threes. Additionally, his average from downtown is an astounding 43.3%. In a league of his own, he has led the NBA in most threes made in a season six times.

In the 2015-16 season, Stephen Curry set the record for most threes made in a season with 402.

#2 James Harden

James Harden has one of the most unique offensive game styles. Being left-handed makes him a difficult cover for defenders who are usually adjusted to right-handed players.

Using his signature step-back move, Harden gets defenders to crowd his space as he shoots and draws fouls in the process. With the focus on scoring and his eyes on the rim, he often gets the foul and the bucket.

Harden is a master at getting defenders to bite on his fakes. Tempting them to reach and steal the ball, he has learned to bend the rules just enough to make him a threat to all defenses.

James Harden led the league in three-pointers made for consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2020. Over this decade, he has made 2,352 three-point shots with an average of 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Harden currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

