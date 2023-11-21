5 NBA players who took fewest games to hit 500-3-pointers ft. LaMelo Ball

Since Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA with their long-distance shots in the mid-2010s, the league has adapted to their playing style and many players tend to shoot from the outside. The younger generation of players typically take more 3-point shots rather than attack the paint.

While the NBA is slowly transitioning to a more physical brand of basketball, modern-day players no longer bring the same intensity the older generation of players did.

As such, astonishing records have been set by newer players, like hitting 3-point shots. Let's take a look at five players who've reached 500 threes in the fewest games.

LaMelo Ball and four other NBA players who hit 500 threes in the fewest games

Here are the top five in ascending order:

5) Anthony Edwards (187 games)

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. He was recently part of Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he was their primary scorer.

Edwards plays the same role for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is effectively doing so. With the amount of shots he takes on a nightly basis, it's no wonder that he has knocked down 500 threes.

4) Devonte' Graham (187 games)

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

Like LaMelo Ball, Davonte' Graham isn't exactly the sharpest shooter on this list. He's averaging only 35.6% from the three and 37.2% overall in his career. Despite his lack of accuracy, Graham hasn't taken too many games to reach 500 threes.

3) Luka Doncic (187 games)

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks

There's a reason why Luka Doncic earned the moniker initially held by LA Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Doncic also became "Magic" because of his ability to knock down tough shots. Whenever Doncic holds the ball, you just know that he's going to knock down his shot, which explains his tally of over 500 3-point shots.

2) LaMelo Ball (175 games)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball may be known to be a good passer but he's also a volume shooter. His shot may not be the most accurate compared to other All-Stars, but he's more than capable of knocking down big-time shots.

Despite being a slashing type of player, LaMelo loves taking the 3-ball. He recently reached the landmark of 500 three-point shots.

1) Duncan Robinson (152 games)

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves

When Duncan Robinson entered the NBA, he wasn't the most reliable shooter. Nevertheless, he became the player with the fewest games to record 500 three-point shots.

Despite having a slow shooting start in his rookie season, Robinson evolved into the Miami Heat's sharpshooter and never looked back since.